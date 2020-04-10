Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Morgan to host new AMC show called Friday Night In with The Morgans

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan are going to be hosting a fun new show called Friday Night In with The Morgans for AMC.

An announcement was just made that the show will debut on Friday, April 17 on AMC, with the husband and wife duo presenting a new talk show for viewers.

Fans of The Walking Dead know Jeffrey Dean Morgan quite well, as he has been playing the role of Negan since Season 7 of the show.

Hilarie Burton Morgan is best known for her starring role of Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill for years.

Now, she is getting very well known for her Lifetime and Hallmark movies, including one that featured many former stars of One Tree Hill.

What is Friday Night In with The Morgans?

The weekly show is going to all be done via video chat. For AMC viewers who have tuned in for recent episodes of Talking Dead, that could be a strong hint for how this new show could look and feel.

AMC has stated that “Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we’re all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans.”

It definitely sounds like something that could be fun, especially since viewers will be able to see how these celebrities are handling the quarantine, and how they are living their lives during this tough time.

Announcement in one hour…. or there abouts. Keep those eyes and ears open folks! Xothemorgans pic.twitter.com/ftfBlocVWr — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 10, 2020

Who will appear on Friday Night In with The Morgans?

According to a press release from AMC, some of the guests who will appear on the show include Christian Serratos, Sarah Wayne Callies, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton, Dr. Sharagim Kemp, Jensen Ackles, and Danneel Ackles.

As you can see from the list, they are quickly going to tap into people they know from The Walking Dead (Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies) as well as One Tree Hill (Danneel Ackles).

Between the duo, they know quite a few celebrities — from the small screen and from movies — so this could lead to a lot of very interesting people coming on the show.

Speaking through a press release from AMC, the couple said the following:

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them. From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

Friday Night In with The Morgans airs Friday nights at 10/9c on AMC.