Hilarie Burton walked from Hallmark movie after network denied her contract demands of inclusivity

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Hilarie Burton revealed she walked from a Hallmark movie because the network would not meet her contract demands of inclusivity.

Hallmark is under fire for pulling a commercial featuring a same-sex couple kissing. The network has issued an apology and is working to have the ads start airing again. Social media has been in an uproar with people blasting the network for not being inclusive.

One of the people putting Hallmark on blast is Burton. The One Tree Hill alum used Twitter to share her story of dealing with the network when she was offered a part in one of their infamous Christmas movies.

Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”.

I left it. And the paycheck. Shitty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But? — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

In a series of tweets, the actress claimed the network let her go from a movie in January. Hilarie insisted the film feature “an LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting.”

She said that after executives gave notes on the script, it was apparent none of her requests were going to be honored. Hallmark allegedly told Hilarie she could “take it or leave it.” The actress chose to walk away from the project, despite it being a job she genuinely wanted.

“I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear,” she tweeted.

Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it.

Love is love🏳️‍🌈🎄💖 #receipts — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

She claims Hallmark is plagued with bigotry starting at the top and spreading through the company. As fans know, Burton is a Christmas staple at Lifetime, a network she previously praised for being inclusive in all of their films.

“I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love,” the brunette beauty wrote.

Burton shared her story of dealing with Hallmark’s lack of inclusivity and walked away from doing a Christmas movie because of her principals, and the actress knows she is blessed to have the option.

Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his ass off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills. Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told “take it or leave it”, I’d be fucked. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

In one tweet, the mother of two acknowledged her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan giving her the option of turning down a job because of how hard he works for their family.

Hilarie makes it clear she is lucky to be in a position that allows her to stand behind her beliefs, as well as pay her bills.

What do you think about Hilarie’s story of dealing with the Hallmark channel?