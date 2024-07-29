Jedidiah Duggar gushes over soon-to-be twin mom Katelyn Nakatsu

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu revealed exciting news earlier this month.

The couple is expecting a set of twin girls, a first for the Duggar family.

Jedidiah has made his excitement for their upcoming journey well-known, and it’s even more special because despite his mom having two sets of fraternal twins, neither was a girl/girl set. Jana and John David were the first to arrive, followed by Jedidiah and Jeremiah later on down the road.

Katey and Jedidiah are already parents to Truett and Nora, so when the twins are born, they will have four under two for a few months.

Jedidiah gushed over his wife in his most recent share and focused on their upcoming journey as twin parents.

It was a sentiment to celebrate her birthday, as she celebrates turning 26.

Jedidiah Duggar shares his love for his ‘Kate’

Jedidiah Duggar shared a post on Instagram for his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu.

He shared various photos and videos of her at different moments in life, including selfies, a photo of her as a little girl, and more.

The Counting On star wrote, in part, “Happy 26th birthday, my Kate! Looking back on the past year, I am amazed by your strength, kindness, and the incredible love you bring into our lives every single day.”

He gushed about their upcoming journey, saying, “This year has been extra special, knowing that we are about to welcome our twin girls into this world. Your excitement and joy have been awesome to see, and watching you prepare for their arrival has filled my heart with even more love for you. You are already such an amazing mother to Truett and Nora, and I know that our little girls on the way are so blessed to have you as their mom as well!”

It ended with him praising Katey, saying she was his “rock” and “confidant.”

When will Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcome their twins?

After sharing their big news earlier this month, the topic of when Katelyn Nakatsu would deliver their twins has been exciting.

She is due this winter, likely in January. Since her due date is based on 40 weeks, we’d guess she’ll deliver her twins in early January if they deliver at around 38 weeks.

Katey is officially due around January 15. Typically, if the twins have no issues and are low-risk, around 38 weeks is perfect for delivery. We still don’t know which type of twins she will have – especially since they are the same gender.

Several factors will be involved when Jedidiah and Katey welcome their little girls, and no one is more excited than him.

