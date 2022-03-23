Jason Tartick talks about how group salary negotiations would help Bachelor in Paradise cast members

Jason Tartick has some advice for incoming Bachelor in Paradise contestants. Pic credit: ABC

Jason Tartick, a new book author and podcast host, has had his share of time in the spotlight, both during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and throughout his relationship and engagement with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Most recently, Jason released his book titled The Restart Roadmap, and its information discusses how to find and sustain your professional, emotional, and financial achievements.

Within his new book and his podcast, Here for the Right Reasons, Jason reveals stories from his days on The Bachelorette. He has pertinent information and advice for everyone, especially those within Bachelor Nation, particularly the contestants going on Bachelor in Paradise.

What did Jason Tartick talk about in his new book and on his podcast?

Jason talked about the importance of negotiating. Jason shared his thoughts when asked if he thought that incoming Bachelor in Paradise cast members could negotiate to increase their show salaries.

He agreed that if those contestants approached their contract, salary, and episode payment as a whole group, they might be able to get what they want, which is a pay increase.

When he was asked about this, Jason commented, “That might get me in trouble, but yeah … That kind of is the purpose of the entire process here – utilize market information to make sure you’re getting the worth and the value you bring to the table. Yes. So whether it be Paradise or your next annual review, bring all your information and go get what you deserve.”

What does Jason say people should do before negotiating?

Basically, through his podcast and his new book, Jason tries to get people to advocate for their self-worth. He also has told his readers and listeners that you should ask around to see what others get paid.

He has stated that “talking about how much money you make – whether it’s good or bad – because it gives you more information to go negotiate.”

While he is talking about people in general, he does get specific to The Bachelor franchise as well. Moreover, he has stories from his time in Bachelor Nation when negotiating both hurt and helped him, and that correlates to the fact that you have to learn how to negotiate to get where you want to be.

After Jason quit his banking job due to Kaitlyn’s comment on her podcast. The Bachelor Nation star has had his share of soul searching for all three of the aspects he discusses in his book. For Jason’s entire episode on this topic, click here for his Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

