Jason Oppenheim net worth: How much is Selling Sunset star worth and where did he get his money?

Before Selling Sunset Jason appeared on Million Dollar Listing. Pic credit: Netflix

Jason Oppenheim’s net worth has Selling Sunset fans buzzing thanks to Season 4 of the Netflix show dropping and his new high-profile relationship with Chrishell Stause.

Since Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix in 2019, the entire cast has been thrust into the reality TV spotlight. However, Jason has been making a name for himself with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars for decades. His good eye for real estate has earned Jason quite the reputation and respect.

It’s no secret that Jason and his twin brother Brett are real estate moguls. But just how much is Jason worth, and what else has added to his massive fortune? Let’s take a look.

How much is Jason Oppenheim’s net worth?

Jason is a fifth-generation real estate entrepreneur. Yes, the Los Angeles real estate scene was the family business beginning with Jason’s great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern.

There’s no question the Oppenheim family had money. Jason though, has worked hard to build his own nest egg.

According to online sources, Jason Oppenheim’s net worth is $50 million. The 44-year-old reality TV star has done quite well for himself.

How did Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim make his money?

Obviously, real estate played a massive part in Jason’s net worth. The Selling Sunset star has been the president and co-founder of The Oppenheim group for years. Before that, Jason worked as an attorney at the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers.

Jason has an extensive list of high-profile celebrities and professional athletes as real estate clients, adding to his commission earnings. Along with representing clients, Jason also owns a couple of houses in LA and a couple of houses in Newport Beach.

The Oppenheim Group opened its second location this year in Newport Beach. Jason has several agents working for the company. That’s another source of income for him.

Then there is Selling Sunset. The reality TV show has given Jason a new revenue stream.

Netflix certainly doesn’t give out information regarding the cast stipend. The show has become a huge success for the streaming service, so Jason is likely not working for chump change.

Jason Oppenheim’s net worth may surprise some Selling Sunset viewers. Considering the luxury properties Jason sells, his family legacy, and his success over the years, his portfolio is on point.

Thanks to Selling Sunset expanding, an Orange County spin-off was just announced and Jason’s drive to open more offices of The Oppenheim Group, his net worth will only continue to grow.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.