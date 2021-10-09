Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship will not be not featured in Season 4

Selling Sunset fans are going to have to wait a while to see Jason and Chrishell’s relationship on-screen. Pic credit: @jasonoppenheim/Instagram and Netflix

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship will not be featured during Selling Sunset Season 4.

This summer, the new couple went public with their budding romance during a European vacation. The trip also included Brett Oppenheim, his girlfriend Tina Louise, Romain Bonnett, and Amanza Smith. From the moment they revealed their romance, Selling Sunset fans have been obsessed with Jason and Chrishell.

However, thanks to a little insider information from Mary Fitzgerald, the romance won’t play out on the hit Netflix show any time soon.

Why won’t Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship be on Selling Sunset Season 4?

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Mary spilled why Selling Sunset fans will have to wait until Season 5 to see Jason and Chrishell getting romantic.

“I think Jason and Chrishell came out with their relationship in between season four and five. So, you won’t see that on season four, but you will in season five,” Mary spilled to the website.

The news is a bummer, but the timing makes sense. While on the European getaway, Chrishell revealed the trip came amid a filming hiatus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mary also spilled that she was one of the very few people who knew something was brewing between Jason and Chrishell.

“I knew about it. I was actually helping them keep it under wraps for a while. I was their third wheel so that they could just feel it out,” she dished before adding the new couple is a perfect match.

Selling Sunset Season 3 ended with Chrishell dealing with her ex-husband Justin Hartley filing for divorce suddenly. A lot has happened to the Days of our Lives alum since last season. Thankfully Chrishell keeps her social media followers updated on her life.

What can Selling Sunset fans expect from Season 4?

It’s been over a year since new episodes dropped on Netflix. Selling Sunset viewers are anxiously awaiting the real estate show’s return. Mary teased more of what can be expected from Season 4, which features two new cast members.

“Well, you’re definitely going to see a relationship divide that you wouldn’t expect and things that have happened where it’s just like, shocking,” Mary expressed. “Without giving away too much, it’s hard to, it’s hard to say to explain it, but it’s gonna be pretty shocking to see some of the things that have happened.”

A few details about the upcoming season have already been revealed. Christine Quinn’s journey as a new mom, Heather Rae Young’s wedding planning, Maya Vander is pregnant again, and Davina Potratz leaving The Jason Oppenheim group will be featured.

Selling Sunset Season 4 won’t feature Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s relationship, but there will be plenty of other juicy drama to keep viewers entertained.

As for when the new season will drop on Netflix, the rumor mill is buzzing it will happen before the end of the year.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.