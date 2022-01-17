Jasmine speaks out after continued 90 Day Fiance backlash, says ‘I show myself exactly how I am’

Jasmine Pineda speaks out amid continued backlash. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is constantly getting backlash for her behavior on the show and the most recent episode is adding fuel to the fire.

However, she is not apologizing for the way she has behaved in her relationship with Gino Palazzolo. As a matter of fact, the Panamanian native recently spoke out and made it known that she is showing her true colors, take it or leave it!

Jasmine had tongues wagging since we first met her several weeks ago and with each new episode, she gives the viewers something else to talk about. In the most recent episode, another unnecessary blow-up left Gino in another uncomfortable situation.

Gino knows all too well that his ex-wife is a touchy topic for Jasmine, but when her name was brought up again Jasmine got upset when Gino defended her against his girlfriend’s disparaging comments.

Jasmine absolutely lost it when Gino then told her that his ex-wife was the one who helped him to pick the wall colors in his house. She exploded on the 51-year old and eventually burst into tears after finding out the information. But despite getting called out for her constant outburst Jasmine says she’s being herself.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has no regrets about her behavior on the show despite getting tons of criticisms for her actions.

In a recent Instagram post, Jasmine spoke out and made it clear that she’s not gonna pretend to be someone she’s not despite what people have to say about it.

“What some people do at the beginning of a relationship is pretending [they] are someone else just to please their partner,” wrote Jasmine. “Then after a certain time they show their true colors and the relationship goes broken”

The 34-year-old continued, “Well guess what I show myself exactly how I am.”

Pic credit: jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine says she’s not gonna pretend for anyone

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to speak out in her Instagram post and made it clear that she’s just being herself and will continue to do so.

“I say what I like and expect from day [one] and you either like it or leave me,” wrote Jasmine. “I [am] not gonna pretend for you or anyone in this world.”

Jasmine also commented on the scene where she got angry because of the “ugly” wall color that was picked out by Gino’s ex-wife, Denise.

Pic credit: jasminepanama/Instagram

“Quote of the day,” wrote Jasmine “We all deserve a love that will change the ugly colors of his/her house picked up by an ex.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.