Jasmine Pineda’s attorney calls out 90 Day Fiance bloggers for putting her at ‘very high risk’

Jasmine Pineda’s immigration lawyer is coming to her defense on social media.

For months now, Jasmine and her husband, Gino Palazzolo, ‘s tumultuous marriage has been making headlines.

Their storyline in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort has revolved around their deep-seated marital issues.

Long story short, Jasmine thinks Gino would rather watch adult entertainment than have sex with her, and Gino incessantly complains about Jasmine’s attitude, which he blames for his lack of interest in the bedroom.

Jasmine’s solution was to enter into an open marriage, or an “ethical non-monogamous” relationship, and bring in a third party to satisfy her desires.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While their rollercoaster-ride-of-a marriage plays out on the small screen, plenty has been happening off-screen.

Gino Palazzolo is accused of spreading misinformation about Jasmine to a 90 Day Fiance blogger

Reportedly, a certain unnamed 90 Day Fiance blogger has been working with Gino to “manipulate the media” via a smear campaign targeting Jasmine.

As @90dayfiance_alexa claimed in a March 21 Instagram post, Gino has broken his NDA by providing social media outlets with “juicy tidbits” of information with the intent to “tear down” his estranged wife.

The 90 Day Fiance fan page uploaded screenshots of DMs from an unidentified source who claims Gino used a blogger to “target” Jasmine by trying to make her look bad.

@90dayfiance_alexa’s source claims that Gino has the blogger “wrapped around his finger” while they do his “dirty work.”

Some of the purportedly false information leaked to the media includes reports that Jasmine ran away from home, Gino kicked Jasmine out for reportedly cheating with a Planet Fitness instructor, and Jasmine allegedly being abused by her baby daddy, Matt Branistarenau.

In the comments section of @90dayfiance_alexa’s Instagram post, Jasmine’s attorney, Kelsey Zubkoff, spoke out.

Jasmine’s attorney comes to her defense online

Kelsey stated that she has messaged bloggers to inform them that their sources “have fed them false information.”

Jasmine’s lawyer says rumors being spread online have put her at “very high risk” in her pregnancy. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

She pointed out that one rumor circulating online—that Jasmine was pregnant and announced it during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All—was untrue because the Tell All had not been filmed at that point.

“Therefore, only someone who knew the plans beforehand which is very very few people would’ve been able to give those bloggers that information,” Kelsey wrote.

She added that she messaged one blogger to let them know their source “was not correct at the time.”

“Since I am the attorney for a lot of cast I knew the tell all HAD NOT filmed yet when they made that announcement – which put @jasminepanama at a very high risk for extreme stress,” Kelsey concluded.

Jasmine is posting with Matt now that her relationship and pregnancy are out in the open

Jasmine is currently expecting her third child. The 90 Day Fiance personality went public with her pregnancy in February after weeks of speculation online.

Verifying that at least one of the rumors was true, Jasmine shared that her unborn baby’s father is Matt, her boyfriend whom she met at the gym and invited into her and Gino’s open marriage.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Jasmine has been regularly sharing photos of herself and Matt on Instagram.

Most recently, Jasmine shared a set of photos of herself and Matt, one before she got pregnant and one professional shot taken during her pregnancy.

In her accompanying caption, Jasmine wrote, “Mom and dad 👱🏻👩🏻= 👶🏼”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.