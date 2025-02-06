Jasmine Pineda explains why she apologized to Gino: ‘He brainwashed me’

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda is coming clean.

The Panamanian native went on record, explaining why she issued a tearful, heartfelt apology to Gino Palazzolo on national television.

During the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couples sat down with a therapist and were asked to share a moment where they felt they needed to apologize to their significant other.

In Jasmine’s case, her moment was the year she and Gino were supposed to spend their first Christmas together in the US as a married couple.

Long story short, they had a very bad argument that day, so Jasmine spent Christmas alone in a cheap hotel room.

“I am very sorry, Gino,” Jasmine told her husband during the scene. “Because I have been not the person that you wanted me to be. I’m so sorry.”

Jasmine burst into tears during the emotional apology, which Gino accepted, although Jasmine didn’t believe he reciprocated the authenticity.

Jasmine explains her tearful apology to Gino on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Following the scene on TLC, Jasmine felt the need to explain her actions on social media.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old took to TikTok, addressing her fans and followers from her car.

Apparently, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers have been asking her what really happened on Christmas that year, and she wanted to set the record straight.

According to Jasmine, Gino was really hurt by her abandoning him on Christmas, crying and “making a big drama out of it.”

“He repeated this story so many times that — this is very scary, guys — um, but I believed him. Like when someone brainwashed you,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine said because of her anxiety and depression at the time and all of the issues in her and Gino’s marriage, she believed him and trusted him… so much so that she apologized for making him “so sad.”

Jasmine says Gino played ‘mind tricks’ on her

But Jasmine says that Gino’s family told a different story. They were shocked to hear that Gino was sad about her leaving Gino alone on Christmas.

“I don’t know what happened in my brain, guys. It’s like he brainwashed me,” Jasmine claimed. “I believed what he was saying.”

“I was not mentally, like, mentally strong to understand, like, this was not what happened. … I was not in the best mental state, and I trusted him then,” she added.

Apparently, Gino’s family told Jasmine that he was the one who didn’t show up for Christmas.

Jasmine claimed that her brain deleted certain memories and that Gino’s version of events “never happened.”

Jasmine ended her longwinded video by admitting it was “kind of embarrassing” that she allowed Gino to “play those mind tricks” on her.

Jasmine shares what happened last Valentine’s Day between her and Gino

In addition to her TikTok confession, Jasmine recently leaked a love note from Gino on Instagram.

The post contained a screenshot of a Valentine’s Day card from the Michigan native telling Jasmine he was “so happy” they were finally together.

“We have had some difficult challenges along the way but we always find a way to overcome,” Gino wrote in the card.

In her caption, Jasmine claimed the card was written a few weeks before going to couples’ therapy on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

She also accused Gino of requesting separate hotel rooms that day, which “shattered [her] heart into pieces” since he had promised they would sleep in the same bed and cuddle on Valentine’s Day.

“Only love can hurt like this 😭,” she despaired.

On top of Jasmine’s complaints about Gino neglecting and “brainwashing” her, we’re also hearing that Jasmine is pregnant and Gino isn’t the father.

Reportedly, she is expecting her third child with a man named Matt Branistareanu, and rumors have surfaced that he has been physically abusive—accusations that Jasmine neither confirmed nor denied.

Meanwhile, word on the street is that Gino is dating a new woman named Kelly, but he’s been cheating and flirting with other women on social media.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.