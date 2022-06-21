Jasmina Outar shares gorgeous Juneteenth selfie 

Jasmina Outar gets dolled up on Juneteenth. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar appeared as a member of the Boston cast on Married at First Sight Season 14.

With many celebrating the federal holiday Juneteenth over the weekend, Jasmina Outar commemorated the important day with a stunning selfie.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 star snapped a pic of herself in the car rocking a Juneteenth shirt.

Jasmina Outar rocks bold red lip on Juneteenth

Jasmina Outar took to Instagram to share a car selfie on Juneteenth.

In the photo, Jasmina stared down at the camera with a face full of makeup, including full lashes and red lipstick.

Jasmina let her voluminous dark tresses hand down with a soft wave, and her pink manicure was also visible.

Along with the makeup, Jasmina wore a white tee with Juneteenth written across the front along with a black circle reading, “black owned bos.” Jasmina also added jewelry to her look, including the signature 1991 necklace she was often seen wearing on Married at First Sight.

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina also shared a photo of her wedding style on her Instagram stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Adding a pop of color, Jasmina wore a low-cut dress with spaghetti straps that featured a pretty blend of green, yellow, and lavender.

Jasmina also included color with her eye look as she added a splash of green to her waterline.

Jasmina completed the look with curled hair, a nude lip, and delicate jewelry for “Wedding SZN.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency divorce after Decision Day

Jasmina has been living the single life since divorcing Michael Morency on Married at First Sight.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency appeared to be attracted to each other on their wedding day; however, they struggled to find a spark after the wedding night.

Their conflict began as soon as the honeymoon when they fought over a conversation they had with the other couples.

Michael and Jasmina got into several arguments throughout their brief marriage and struggled to communicate effectively.

Despite their issues and lack of physical connection, Jasmina and Michael said yes on Decision Day. While Michael and Jasmina chose to stay married, they lived separately after their season wrapped, and the relationship continued to struggle.

During the reunion, Jasmina and Michael revealed that they weren’t able to mend their relationship and couldn’t agree on who was putting in more effort.

Ultimately, Michael and Jasmina chose to break up but remained cordial.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.