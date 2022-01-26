Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner celebrate 6 years since renewing their vows

The longest-standing Married at First Sight couple has added two little ones to their family. Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Married at First Sight’s longest-standing couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are celebrating a major milestone.

While the two didn’t meet the traditional way, the pair are celebrating six years of choosing each other.

Officially celebrating 6 rotations around the sun since renewing their vows to each other, while it hasn’t been easy, the MAFS alums have committed to their marriage.

MAFS alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner celebrate choosing each other

In a post dedicated to her reality TV husband, the Season 1 alum penned a sweet message to the father of her two children.

Attached alongside an array of photos of their special beach renewal ceremony, the caption read, “We were Married at First Sight so we didn’t get to choose each other on our wedding day, but 6 years ago today we chose each other by renewing our vows.”

Fans will remember the relationship of Jamie and Doug didn’t always look so promising but trusting the process, the two were able to make the experiment work.

Directly tagging her husband, the New York native wrote, “I will choose you ALWAYS AND FOREVER. No ifs, and, or buts about it. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s *always* been worth it.”

The mother-of-two added, “I absolutely love the life we have built together. Here’s to another 100 years choosing each other.”

Jamie and Doug strengthened their marriage through therapy

It hasn’t always been easy for Jamie and Doug over the years.

Their first meeting was rough, not feeling a physical attraction toward her new husband; Jamie was in tears on her wedding day.

More recently, The Bachelor alum shared that they’ve had to work through cheating accusations after she found another woman’s underwear in her closet.

However, the 35-year-old gave thanks to therapy for strengthening her marriage as the two are now focusing on growing their family.

Starting the process in style, Otis whisked her husband off to Cancun for some ‘baby-making.’

Sharing goals to live full time in an RV while traveling America, the pair plan on house-hunting to find their forever home before their firstborn starts kindergarten in August.

Admittingly still trying to figure things out, MAFS fans can expect the reality tv personality to share the journey on social media.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.