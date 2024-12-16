James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, speaks out after his domestic battery arrest

Ally Lewber thanked her fans for their support following her boyfriend, James Kennedy’s, arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery.

James was arrested and charged on December 10, later released on bail after an incident where he was accused of picking up an unnamed woman and throwing her to the ground.

Ally posted a message online thanking people for their support and to share an update that she was doing “okay.”

Ally’s last post was five days ago when she posted a video with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton.

The Los Angeles-based astrologer excitedly shared with her followers that she was invited to the Hilton Matriarch’s home to read her chart.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things were going well until a few days later when news broke about James’ arrest.

Since posting her statement online, the brunette beauty has been laying low and admittedly taking some time away from social media.

Here’s what we know about Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s arrest

James was arrested and taken in by the Burbank Police last Tuesday before being charged with “domestic battery upon spouse/cohabitant.”

The alleged victim was not named, but she told police that “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.”

According to TMZ, police officers did not see any visible injuries on the woman.

James Kennedy’s arrest log. Pic credit: Burbank Police Department

The arrest reportedly occurred after James and Ally attended Kathy Hilton’s holiday party in the evening.

He was later released on $20,000 bail.

Ally posts on social media that she’s doing “okay”

Following the incident, Ally posted a message on her Instagram Story thanking people for reaching out.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I’m okay and taking the time I need right now,” she wrote. “I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

Ally Lewber speaks out. Pic credit: @allylewber/Instagram

James’s attorney, Scott Leemon, said, “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorney will decide not to file formal charges.”

Last year, Bravo Housewives Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp hinted that they witnessed an altercation between James and Ally—who started dating in 2022—when they were in a vehicle on their way to an event together.

However, Ally played down the incident between her and James, saying they argued but that things didn’t get physical.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.