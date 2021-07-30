Jade Cline takes aim at past hookups, says ‘Ain’t no miles on this here new body’

Jade Cline is happy with her new body. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline is putting it all out there.

After appearing on the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this week, her new body is getting a lot of attention.

The Teen Mom 2 star went through a lot when she had a Brazilian Butt Lift and Lipo 360 while filming the show. Not only were her lowest and scariest moments caught on camera, but her relationship also fell apart following her surgery.

‘Ain’t no miles on this here new body’

Over on Twitter, Jade Cline decided to put it all out there where her love life is concerned.

She tweeted, “You ain’t f**k me, you f**k the old body. Ain’t no miles on this here new body [laughing emojis]”

Whether this was directed at her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Sean Austin, remains unclear.

Their relationship fell apart while filming the season, and now, it looks like Jade is staying away from him and cutting the cord. He will always be Kloie’s dad, but their time together has expired.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Jade Cline’s tweet

At the time of writing this, Jade Cline had almost 400 likes and several retweets and quotes on her original tweet.

One follower said, “lol idc how much u nip and tuck ur vajayjay the inside still has the same miles”

Another responded that she was “ghetto trash.”

Aside from a few people who clearly disagreed with her sentiment, Jade got plenty of support from her followers.

One simply replied with, “Yaaaaaaas!” in the form of a gif.

Next week on Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline will be in the hot seat with Dr. Drew and Nessa. She did appear this week on the show, but she was there as a part of Briana DeJesus’ segment and has yet to be out there for her own.

The two talked about how much Briana and Shirley helped Jade through her plastic surgery ordeal. They stepped up to help her when no one else seemed to be able to.

As for what’s next for the newly single mom, Jade Cline has yet to dish about whether she has a new man. Her tweet sparked plenty of speculation, and her new body has her turning heads all over social media.

One thing’s for sure, Jade’s new body has “no miles,” and she is ready to leave the past in the past and continue to look forward.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.