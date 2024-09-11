Jacqueline Laurita says Joe Gorga threw Teresa Giudice ‘under the bus’ on RHONJ

Jacqueline Laurita was one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s original stars, so we think it’s fair to say she was around during Teresa Giudice’s feud with her brother Joe Gorga in the early years.

While the show has deviated considerably from what it was when Jacqueline was on, the siblings’ feud is more prevalent than ever.

With the Bravo hit awaiting word on its future and a shake-up likely, Jacqueline appeared on the All About The Real Housewives podcast to, in Bethenny Frankel’s words, “mention it all.”

Jacqueline was asked about her thoughts on Teresa and Joe’s current issues and where their relationship went wrong.

She believed it was apparent watching the show back that Joe “was throwing his sister under the bus every chance possible.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jacqueline felt that Joe should have “stayed out” of Teresa’s feud with Melissa Gorga and talked to Melissa about the drama away from the cameras.

However, Jacqueline added that Joe would “join in talking about Teresa” on-screen.

Joe and Teresa are still at odds

Teresa and Joe have still not repaired their issues, but Jacqueline believes that Teresa genuinely wanted to conceal the family feud from viewers.

She uses Melissa and Joe’s first day of filming as an example, saying that Teresa didn’t want to “expose” their animosity on camera, but Joe called out his sister first.

“I think that shows that they had ill intent coming on the show at first,” she added.

Over the years, fans have asked many questions about how and why Melissa and Joe became such prominent figures on RHONJ.

With producers likely choosing between Team Melissa and Team Teresa to reboot the show in Season 15, there’s a high probability that many revelations about filming will be made in the coming months.

More cast members will likely speak out in the coming months

With some cast members no longer bound by NDAs, the gloves will likely come off if their time on the show officially ends.

Hey, Teresa could even sit down with Joe to hash out their differences if it means they can both remain on the show.

Anything can happen at this stage, but Bravo won’t be impressed with the amount of toxicity that has continued to come out in the aftermath of Season 14.

With such a dark cloud over the show’s future, you’d think everyone would try to get along so that they could stay on the Bravo payroll.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.