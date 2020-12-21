Jacob Roloff’s wife Isabel addresses life in the public eye and how much she is ‘in awe’ of her husband

Jacob Roloff married Isabel Rock on September 7, 2019. Despite no longer being a part of Little People, Big World, they are still followed by many fans of the TLC reality show.

Isabel took to her Instagram account on Saturday evening to address something that has been on her mind. She shared her anxieties over being scrutinized by not only the media but also by people who tend to speak their minds on social media.

Isabel speaks out

Jacob’s wife had spilled about her anxieties in the past, but this time it’s all about being in the public eye.

Amy and Matt Roloff introduced their family on the TLC network in 2006, so Jacob spent plenty of time in front of the camera. However, things were very different for his wife when she began dating him in 2014.

In her Instagram post, Isabel mentioned how “eye opening” it was that whatever she shared with fans would be talked about in the tabloids.

As any celebrity knows, comments by people on social media can sometimes be brutal and she addressed that as well.

The redhead beauty admitted that the negativity still gives her anxiety over their fans’ opinions and comments on how they live their lives.

How does Jacob handle negativity?

Isabel said that she noticed how calm her husband always seemed to be when it came to people’s comments about them. So, she decided to ask him how he doesn’t get bothered by it all like she does.

His response was, “Well, it simply doesn’t bother me because I know who I am, and they don’t. So let them talk.”

Isabel praised him for being so “self-assured” and said that she is “in awe” of him.

“His response will never leave me, because it showcases the type of grounded, strong and solid person he is and always has been,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Sofia (@isabelsofiarock)

Jacob’s recent confession

His wife also gave her full support a few days ago after Jacob confessed on his Instagram that he was molested as a child and accused one of TLC’s executive producers, calling out Chris Cardamone by name.

The reality star shocked his fans when he shared what happened to him years ago, but he did receive lots of support from them. His family also sent him their love and support publicly, including mom Amy Roloff.

Cardamone has not yet responded to the allegations.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.