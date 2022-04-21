Jacob Moran talks what is next after his American Idol elimination

Jacob Moran on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Jacob Moran went through something for the second time in his life. He was eliminated from American Idol.

That makes Jacob scared for his future.

He quit his job since his American Idol journey was so long and now he faces an uncertain future but he said it is not the end of his musical dreams.

Jacob Moran eliminated from American Idol

The top 20 contestants came out on Monday night on American Idol and knew that their number would be dropped to 14 after that night.

The fans voted on Sunday night and they chose 10 singers to move on. After that, the judges then voted themselves to save four more singers, with six people going home.

In the bottom 10 was Jacob Moran. He got to sing one more song to convince the judges. He sang Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.

Jacob didn’t make it past this round as the judges didn’t choose him as one of their four.

Interestingly, they didn’t choose to save him despite Katy Perry saying he was “technically… the best singer in the competition.”

“Listen, you are in control of your future,” Katy said. “I think you know that now and I think you have the fire. It’s at your feet and you own it. You’re amazing. You’re so talented and that was an incredible performance…I think you’re taking shape and you will rise.”

Jacob said he quit his job as a nurse at Lansing Rheumatology in East Lansing and he wasn’t planning on returning, as he wanted to pursue a career in music.

“I had to quit my job just because I’ve been gone for so long,” Jacob said. “I’m making big moves. It’s terrifying but it’s going to be worth it.”

Who is Jacob Moran from American Idol?

Jacob Moran was initially an American Idol contestant in Season 17.

That season, Jacob auditioned in Lousiville. He sang Ariana Grande’s Into You. All three judges were happy and voted him on to Hollywood.

However, in that season, Jacob didn’t get much screentime and he was eliminated while he was there.

In Season 20, Jacob was back and sang Rise by Katy Perry. He got all three judges’ approval again.

He made it all to the Top 20 this season, singing Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, and Stevie Wonder. He then sang his Katy Perry song again for his last change song before going home.

“I know now that I absolutely deserved that spot in the top 20,” Jacob wrote on Instagram. “Over the better part of the last year I’ve been working for this and it’s been a struggle to balance everything all at once, but I did it.

“I am EXTREMELY proud of how far I made it in this competition and I just want to be very clear: this is only the beginning of my musical career.”

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.