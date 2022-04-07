American Idol: Here is who all made it to the top 24

American Idol top 24 contestants. Pic credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Hollywood Week was a stressful one for many fan favorites on American Idol this season, and some popular contestants went home.

Taylor Fagins, who auditioned with an original song calling for social equality, ended up eliminated after struggling in the Duets Challenge.

Both pregnant contestants, Haley Slaton and Sam Moss went home – Haley after the Duets Challenge and Sam on the Showstoppers Night.

Kelsie Dolin was terrified of performing live and still rose to the challenge, but she went home on Monday night.

Even Normandy, who came in with a squeaky voice before showing how great of a singer she was, went home after she wasn’t even allowed to compete in Hollywood despite her golden ticket.

So, who does that leave for the top 24?

Who is in American Idol’s top 24?

In no surprise, all three Platinum Ticket holders will move on to the top 24.

This includes country singer Huntergirl, soulful Jay Copeland, and TikTok sensation Kenedi Anderson.

Nicolina Bozzo, who has blown everyone away with her voice and range, is moving on. Ava Maybee, the daughter of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer, is also moving on in the competition.

Former Virginia Tech football star Dan Marshall is moving to the next round, as is third-generation singer Cadence Baker.

Christian Guardino, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent as a teenager, also moved on.

Two former The Voice contestants in Allegra Miles and Mike Parker are also moving on to the next round.

Rounding out the top 24 are Leah Marlene, Emyrson Flora, Katyrah Love, Fritz Hager, Jacob Moran, Cameron Whitcomb, Sir Blayke, Elli Rowe, Tristen Gressett, Noah Thompson, Danielle Finn, Sage, Scarlet Ayliz, and Lady K.

What is the Round of 24 on American Idol?

All the singers will now move on to the Round of 24. This will take place on Sunday night and was one of the pre-recorded episodes.

In this, the singers will travel to Hawaii at the Disney Aulani Resort to perform. This is where former American Idol contestant and country music star Jimmie Allen will show up to serve as a mentor, along with Bebe Rexha.

While it was pre-recorded, this will be where fans at home can finally start to cast their votes.

The votes will be sent in after the show airs and will lead to Monday night, which is the first live episode of American Idol this season.

There is also a chance you will see one of the original judges make a special appearance on Monday night’s episode.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.