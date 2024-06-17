Jackie Goldschneider doubles down that Margaret Josephs demanded she quit from RHONJ — Jenn Fessler weighs in

Through seven episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, one thing’s been abundantly clear:

Jackie Goldschneider is no longer friends with Margaret Josephs.

News of their feud broke last year, and the Bravo hit is charting why the once-close friends have become so distant.

Goldschneider, a friend of the Housewives, has been getting close to Teresa Giudice despite the pair’s very public feud in the past.

The lawyer made headlines when she recently claimed that Josephs wanted her to quit the long-running series if Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was allowed to return.

Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live episode with Andy Cohen found Goldschneider put on the spot about the admission while appearing alongside Josephs’ biggest supporter, Jenn Fessler.

Jackie clears up what she said about Margaret

“Margaret wanted, if [Luis Ruelas] was coming back to the show, she didn’t want me and Jenn Fessler to come back to the show,” Goldschneider previously said about the situation.

“She wanted to leave, and she wanted all of us to leave together.”

“Margaret said, ‘If Luis comes back to the show, we all have to leave,’” Goldschneider recalled Sunday night.

Fessler, who was introduced to the show as one of Josephs’ closest allies, had some problems with Goldschneider’s recollection of the situation, adding that she wasn’t asked to walk away from the show.

“I had volunteered because she was so upset,” Fessler reasoned, saying that her friend has “never asked” her “not to do the show.”

RHONJ is headed for a revamp

The two cast members disagreeing is nothing new because it’s becoming a trend with the entire RHONJ cast during Season 14. The cast divide has made it one of the most toxic seasons yet.

Things are so fraught between the ladies that the reunion for Season 14 has been canceled, leaving the show’s future in the air.

With ratings falling, the ladies may not have much of a say in whether they return to the show again. Producers are likely looking to revamp the cast in an attempt to give the show a new lease of life.

A report surfaced earlier this month that Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, and Rachel Fuda were the only cast members safe from an imminent cull.

However, Andy Cohen shut down that report shortly after, claiming no decisions would be made for months.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.