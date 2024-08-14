Jackie Goldschneider claims people are ‘uncomfortable’ because she forgave Teresa Giudice as RHONJ fans proclaim ‘Nobody cares’

Jackie Goldschneider has been defending her surprise friendship with Teresa Giudice all season long, but now that Season 14 is over, what’s left to talk about?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has more to share regarding her relationship with the OG, and she’s doing that on a new podcast.

In a snippet posted online, the mom of four claimed she and Teresa both forgave each other for the things they’ve done in the past, and they were ready to move on.

However, Jackie claims her castmates and people on social media are “uncomfortable” with that.

The comment garnered a slew of responses from people who promptly told Jackie that “Nobody cares” about their friendship.

The reason why Jackie got so much heat from viewers this season is not just because she opted to befriend her enemy, it’s because she betrayed her friends in the process.

Now that she’s become buddies with Teresa and Jennifer Aydin, she’s dropped Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, who were her close pals not just on RHONJ but even when the Bravo cameras weren’t rolling.

We saw her fallout with Margaret on the show, but did Jackie kick her once close friend Melissa to the curb for a friendship with Teresa?

That’s what it looks like from the outside, and people have been calling her out for the bait and switch.

Jackie Goldschneider claims people are ‘uncomfortable’ that she and Teresa Giudice forgave each other

Jackie is not backing down despite ongoing backlash for her affiliation with Teresa.

The former RHONJ Housewife turned friend shared a clip from her new podcast, Just Jackie, and surprise, surprise, Teresa was a topic of conversation.

Jackie also used a photo of her and Teresa to promote the video, writing in the caption, “Let’s start off addressing the elephant in the room shall we?”

In the clip, the 47-year-old proclaimed, “We chose to forgive each other and to move forward, and a lot of people are really, really uncomfortable with that.”

She continued, “My castmates, social media, there are so many people that are so uncomfortable with the fact that we are willing to forgive each other and move forward.”

Meanwhile, Jackie has no regrets about budding up to Teresa, noting in the clip that “It felt right.”

RHONJ fans tell Jackie Goldschneider ‘Nobody cares’

RHONJ fans took to the post and responded to Jackie’s comments about her close bond with Teresa.

“forgiving someone is one thing but to become best of friends in a nutshell is called phoniness 😂😂,” an Instagram user wrote.

“She wants to stay relevant period. She’s using Teresa just as much as Teresa is using her,” reasoned someone else.

A commenter also exclaimed, “Oh SHUT HER UP ALREADY!!”

Someone told Jackie, “You got caught just stop.”

Another commenter told the RHONJ star, “Nobody cares.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.