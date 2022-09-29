Italian actor Michele Morrone explains his steamy photo with Khloe Kardashian

Michele Morrone finally addresses the photo with Khloe Kardashian that sent the rumor mill ablaze. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Another day, another rumor. That’s just a day in the life of any member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Recently, the gossip has centered around Khloe Kardashian’s love life.

Speculations began swirling after she was pictured getting cozy with model Michele Morrone after the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

Khloe was in Milan to support her big sister Kim Kardashian, one of the creative minds behind the designer show.

The Kocktails with Khloe alum was in the front row at the show, and seated next to her was Michele.

The handsome Italian was later spotted in photos and a video appearing to get cozy with the reality TV star.

But now, a rep for Michele has decided to set the record straight and cool off any steamy rumors implying the pair are a couple.

A rep for Michele Morrone denies Khloe Kardashian romance rumors

One of Michele’s reps spoke to People and denied there was a budding romance between Khloe and the 365 Days actor.

Thus while the couple’s embrace in the now-viral photo seemed passionate, that simply wasn’t the case.

They claimed, “Dolce & Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show…Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it.”

A separate source claimed that the Dolce & Gabbana show was the mother of two’s first time meeting Michele.

They clarified the situation, saying Khloe “just met him in Milan that night. They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again.”

But it’s easy to see why so many fans were excited to hear rumors about Khloe potentially finding love again after the heartbreak she suffered at the hands of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe gets emotional discussing Tristan Thompson

The first episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians was an emotional one. Kim described it as “a really tough episode to watch” and said it always makes her cry.

In the episode, Khloe sheds tears as viewers watch the paternity drama unfold again between her and Tristan.

What was supposed to be a happy time in her life, welcoming a second child via surrogate, was tainted by her ex’s betrayal.

But after meeting her baby boy, whose name she’s not yet shared, Khloe felt ready to turn a new page for the first time.

In the heartfelt episode, Khloe claimed that while it was a difficult time, she was ready to embrace a happy and beautiful life with her two children.

Season 2 of The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.