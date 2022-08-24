Is Sheree Zampino a scammer? Here is why some RHOBH fans think so

Is Sheree Zampino scamming or is she just doing typical church work? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Sheree Zampino is being called a scammer by some fans of the show.

A post on a subreddit called BravoRealHousewives featured commenters speculating about the nature of Sheree’s business.

The post was titled, “When BH-Sheree posted that you are only blessed if you send her money through cashapp/venmo😬.”

The Redditor shared an Instagram post from Sheree where she spoke to the camera and offered blessings to fans.

The only catch: fans have to send money to her Venmo or Cashapp.

According to Sheree, “you reap what you sow.”

She continued that if you don’t reap, you do not sow.

Sheree Zampino offers blessings for money

She wrote in the caption, “It’s TIME! A Word “on” Today! #Tag someone if this blesses you … perhaps it will bless them too!”

The caption continued, “***Many ask about sowing into these words (and HAVE, thank you!) – sowing is an OPPORTUNITY, and way of spiritual agreement & participation. Even if it’s a $1, it’s still a legit SEED! Remember, you reap what you SOW = no sowing, no reaping. Let’s get into agreement and GROW together! $ShereeZampino (Cash App) @Sheree-Zampino (Venmo).”

Sheree said that even $1 is a seed that can be sown.

Fans react to Sheree Zampino’s reaping and sowing request

Fans reacted to the Instagram video, which Sheree posts often on her page.

One commenter wrote, “This is so weird! I can’t believe anybody could fall for this. Disappointed as I really enjoy her on the show.”

Pic credit: /r/BravoRealHousewives/Reddit

Another wrote, “Yea I’m really disappointed too. I didn’t expect this at all. It’s really too bad.”

A Redditor agreed, “Same! I was legitimately interested in learning about her and what she’s all about. Now I think I’ve seen enough.”

Sheree Zampino was married to a pastor

After Sheree was married to Will Smith, she married Terrell Fletcher.

Terrell was a former running back for the San Diego Chargers and a pastor at the City of Hope International Church. At the church, Sheree served as a first lady and had responsibilities in the congregation. Although Sheree filed for divorce from Terrell in 2014, it seems she still has the first lady attitude.

Her previous job may explain why she accepts money for blessings, because she spent time doing so for a major church.

What do you think of Sheree’s offer to sow seeds of blessings through donations? Sound off in the comments!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.