Is Larissa Lima ready to leave Colorado Springs already? Former 90 Day Fiance star already teasing a move

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed in September that she had moved from Las Vegas to Colorado to be with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

The 34-year-old’s boyfriend revealed at the time that he sold his home in Las Vegas, and the couple moved into a new home in Colorado Springs.

“House closed today. We are moving and ready for Colorado Springs. #coloradolife,” wrote Larissa back in September.

It appears that the Brazilian reality TV star has had a change of heart about settling in Colorado.

After fans speculated about her relationship status, Larissa resurfaced with her boyfriend Eric but revealed she does not want to marry him. It appears a botched lip job was Lima’s last straw with Colorado as she was less than impressed with the local cosmetic surgeon.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Eric and Larissa made amends after a breakup, and he supported her during most of her plastic surgery transformation.

Larissa deleted all of her Instagram photos with Eric last week, and they unfollowed each other. The on and off couple appear to be on again, but it appears they may be on the verge of another breakup as Larissa teases a move back to Las Vegas.

Larissa explains why she wants to move back to Las Vegas

The former 90 Day Fiance star took to her Instagram Story to answer some fan questions earlier this week.

“Are people more conservative in Colorado? Do you think they welcome foreigners as Vegas?” one fan asked. Larissa praised the “scenic views” in response but said the city lacks opportunities to make money and recommends the city to retirees or those “settled in life.”

When asked by another fan why she moved to Colorado, Larissa replied, “I must, was out of my mind.”

Larissa has another reason to ditch Colorado for Vegas — the plastic surgeons. The 34-year-old blamed the lack of professionalism in Colorado for her botched lip job after praising her surgeon in Vegas.

“Unfortunately, I am here in Colorado for now, and I can’t go fly every time I need a lip injection, but I learned my lesson; it’s important to find a good professional,” Larissa said on her Instagram story.

Will Eric move back to Vegas?

Despite declaring that she has no intention of marrying Eric, the couple still appears to be dating. Eric sold his house in Vegas earlier this year, so it is unclear how the couple will finance their move back to the state if they are going together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.