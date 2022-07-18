New singles are ready to enter the villa for the next season of Love Island USA. Pic credit: Peacock

The wait is almost over for Love Island USA Season 4, and that’s good news for fans.

This season though, will bring changes to the reality TV show since it’s now a Peacock original. Love Island Season 1-3 was previously a CBS summer staple.

Peacock plans to revamp the show where sexy singles live in a villa as they look for love via competition and coupling up. The streaming service made a couple of important changes recently.

Sarah Hyland takes over hosting duties from Arielle Vandenberg. Narrator Matthew Hoffman was also replaced with Love Island UK fan favorite Iain Stirling stepping in to voice the show.

Love Island USA fans can expect a much steamier version as Peacock has fewer rules to follow than CBS regarding content.

As for the schedule for Love Island USA Season 4, that will be a little different too.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 4

Season 4 of Love Island USA will premiere on Peacock on Tuesday, July 19.

Other Peacock originals such as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Below Deck Down Under have released episodes at 3 a.m. EST/12 a.m. PST. It’s assumed Love Island USA will follow the same format.

New episodes of Love Island USA will air Tuesday-Sunday exclusively on Peacock. The premiere will air on USA Network on Tuesday, July 19 at 10/9c, but so far, that’s the only episode slated to air on network television.

As for future plans to air Love Island USA outside the streaming service, that remains to be seen. RHUGT and Below Deck Down Under do air on Bravo after their Peacock release. However, those two shows are part of pivotal Bravo franchises.

What else do we know about Season 4 of Love Island USA?

Some things won’t change with the new version of Love Island USA, including the show bringing in smoking hot singles to live in the villa.

Last week Peacock released the first crop of five ladies looking for love, and the first five hunky males headed to Love Island USA. That means there are enough islanders to couple up from the get-go with no singles worried about getting kicked out just as the show heats up.

Fans will continue to play a vital role in Love Island USA with polls and votes, especially when it comes to dumping people from the Island. Be sure to pay attention to each episode so you won’t miss your chance to get involved.

Who’s ready for a steamier, sexier version of Love Island USA?

Love Island USA premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, July 19.