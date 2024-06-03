Below Deck Season 11 wrapped up last week, and it’s time to move on to another show in the hit-yachting franchise.

There’s no question that Below Deck fans were expecting to see Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 hit Bravo airwaves this summer.

However, Bravo has switched things up, and instead, Below Deck Med Season 9 will play out.

It’s not want fans were hoping for, but there’s some good news regarding Season 9.

There has been a cast shake-up that includes the return of Aesha Scott.

Let’s look at how to watch Aesha returning to where her reality TV career began.

How to watch Below Deck Med Season 9?

The best way to watch Captain Sandy Yawn take on her latest crew members and charter guests is on Bravo. Season 9 of Below Deck Med slides right into Below Deck Season 11’s vacant time slot on Mondays at 9/8c.

Below Deck Med isn’t dropping early on Peacock, either. Unlike previous seasons, where Below Deck Med would drop new episodes on Peacock a week before they aired on Bravo, that’s not the case this time.

New episodes of Below Deck Med are released on Peacock every Tuesday morning. Peacock also has Seasons 1-8 streaming for those looking to catch up.

Below Deck Season 11 may be done, but the drama hasn’t stopped. In fact, it’s heating up thanks to Ben Willoughby and Captain Kerry Titheradge.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry called Ben the “biggest disappointment” of the season. Ben later replied by taking aim at the captain for being “jealous.”

Ben also called out the captain for how he treated people during Below Deck Season 11 filming.

Meanwhile, ahead of Below Deck Med’s return to the small screen, Captain Sandy has admitted she’s “bummed” about some Season 8 crew members not returning for another season.

Aesha’s return, though, has been all the buzz, especially as fans wonder what’s going on with Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Fans don’t have to worry about whether Aesha being chief stew on Below Deck Med has impacted her friendship with former chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Aesha spilled all the tea on that topic, and you can read all about it here.

Check out Below Deck Med Season 9 this summer to see Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn reunite and deal with many new crew problems.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.