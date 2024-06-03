Captain Sandy is ‘bummed’ these Below Deck Med Season 8 stars didn’t return for Season 9

Captain Sandy Yawn returns for another season of Below Deck Med with a fan favorite by her side.

Aesha Scott reunites with Captain Sandy as the latest chief stew on the show.

However, after a serious cast shake-up following Season 8 of Below Deck Med, the rest of the crew are all newbies.

Season 8 was not a hit with Below Deck Med fans, largely due to certain crew members.

While fans are definitely looking forward to a new crew and Aesha being back, the captain doesn’t necessarily share the same thoughts.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It turns out Captain Sandy will miss some former crew members that Below Deck Med fans will not miss at all.

Captain Sandy Yawn is ‘bummed’ these Below Deck Med Season 8 stars didn’t return for Season 9

Speaking with E! News, Captain Sandy commented on the new crop of yachties for the new season.

“I always want crew to come back. You spend that time with them, you bond. And then I see what messes they are on TV and I think, ‘I would still take them back,’ because I guarantee you they’re watching themselves and learning what not to do,” she explained.

Kyle Viljoen, Natalya Scudder, and Tumi Mhlongo brought a slew of drama to Below Deck Med Season 8. The toxicity between those three caused fans to become outraged and give up on the show.

Captain Sandy, though, has no ill will toward any of them and would work with them all again.

“I wouldn’t use the word sad, but bummed. Would have loved to have Tumi, that would have been great, I would have loved to have Kyle. All of them, Natalya. They’re great people,” Captain Sandy expressed to the outlet.

What did Captain Sandy Yawn say about Below Deck Med Season 9?

A pretty much all-new crew except for Aesha and Below Deck Med Season 7 alum Elena Dubaich.

Elena made a brief stint on Season 7, replacing Kyle for one charter after he fell down the steps and hurt his ankle. Since she was on for such a short period, Elena’s basically a newbie, too.

Captain Sandy didn’t want to give away any spoilers for the season, but she did share that she lets the department heads do their thing and handle any internal issues unless she’s asked to step in.

Coming off Below Deck Season 11, which had two crew firings and one crew member leaving early, the topic of crew firings was brought up. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer certainly alluded to at least one person going home.

“You just have to stay tuned and find out you,” Captain Sandy teased to E! News.

Season 9 is extra special for Captain Sandy Yawn, who proposed to her now-wife Leah Shafer when cameras were rolling.

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.