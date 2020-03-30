How much is Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore worth?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are wondering how much star Angelina Pivarnick is worth. She has made a name for herself in the reality TV world, which means Angelina has earned a pretty penny over the last decade.

Angelina is most defiantly known for her time on the MTV hit series Jersey Shore. However, she also has made a few other reality TV appearances and launched a new career since first stepping into the spotlight.

Angelina net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angelina is worth $2 million in 2020. There is no question the majority of her fortune comes from various reality TV stints and her attempt at a music career.

Although she was only on the first two seasons of Jersey Shore, Angelina managed to make some decent cash during her stint. As fans know, she left during Season 1 after refusing to work at the T-shirt shop.

Angelina returned for Season 2, but again her time was short-lived. She exited the show after getting into a violent altercation with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

After leaving Jersey Shore, Angelina appeared with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Nirschel, on the first season of the VH1 show Couples Therapy. The brunette beauty even tried her hand at pro wrestling as part of TNA Wrestling.

Music is another love of Angelina’s that has slightly added to her financial portfolio. She released a couple of songs over the years.

I’m Hot, Serendipity, and Gotta Go Out are her tunes. Angelina also appeared in the music video for rap group DaCaV5’s song Dirty Style.

Angelina and Jersey Shore round two

Angelina shocked fans when she decided to be part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She has appeared in a recurring capacity for the first couple of seasons.

There was no shortage of drama with Angelina on board, especially when it came to her and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. The two got into it in Las Vegas when JWoww’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello, aka 24, hit on Angelina.

MTV even filmed Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira, where JWoww, Snooki, and Deena Cortese gave a roast instead of a toast.

Snooki recently blamed the speech on the Jersey Shore producers. Angelina has not revealed if she will be back for Season 4, should MTV renew it for another season.

If Angelina does bid adieu once again to Jersey Shore, it won’t be entirely because of the drama. She is also an EMT in New York City, and that takes up her time too.

Angelina Pivarnick from Jersey Shore’s net worth is in the millions. Not too shabby for someone who quit the MTV show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.