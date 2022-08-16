How many Below Deck stews traded in the interior for a deckhand gig?

Izzy Wouters began Below Deck Season 8 as a stew working with the chief stew Francesca Rubi and Elizabeth Frankini.
However, when deckhand Avery Russell had to leave less than 24 hours into the season, Izzy opted to replace him on the deck crew. It was a good move, too, because before the season was over, Eddie Lucas made her Lead Deckhand.
The New Zealand native has traded in yacht life for photographer life. Izzy has been building a brand for herself in photography in Australia, where she currently resides.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Courtney’s not only the latest stew to turn deckhand on the Below Deck franchise, but she’s the second and final person to do so. She is the first one ever in the show’s history to do one season as a stew, then come back and do another season as a deckhand.
The blonde beauty revealed on her Season 7 debut that after Season 6, she knew she wanted to be outside more. Courtney went to the Caribbean and learned everything she could about being a deckhand.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured Ciara Duggan as a deckhand working alongside her boyfriend, Paget Berry. The first episode had Ciara revealing that she was previously a stew on Parsifal III.
Ciara and Paget both spend years working for Captain Glenn Shephard aboard the sailing yacht. However, her transition did not play out on-screen, but she still deserves a shout-out.
A total of two stews have switched things up and changed to a deckhand in the Below Deck franchise while the cameras were rolling.
Courtney Veale has only just begun her journey as a deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean. Hopefully, she has just as great of an experience as Izzy Wouters and Ciara Duggan did during their seasons.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.