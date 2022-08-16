How many Below Deck stews traded in the interior for a deckhand gig?

A female deckhand is nothing new for the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Courtney Veale returned to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 as deckhand instead of a stew, the position she held during Season 6 of the show.

It’s not uncommon for the Below Deck franchise to have female deckhands.

Malia White started out as a green deckhand in Season 2 of Below Deck Med before returning as bosun for Season 5 and Season 6.

What’s not quite as common is having a stew decide to trade in the interior for a spot on the deck crew to work outside.

Aside from Courtney, there are only a couple of other stews who made the switcheroo.

Let’s take a look at the ladies who started as a stew but ended up as deckhands.