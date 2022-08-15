Below Deck Med star Courtney Veale in midriff top is motorcycle queen

Courtney was a fashionista in LA for a Below Deck night out. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale in a midriff top and matching pants is a motorcycle queen during a fun-filled weekend.

Courtney just made her return to Below Deck Med Season 7 as the new deckhand.

Off-screen, the blonde beauty has been living her best life while reuniting with one of her besties from the hit yachting show.

Last week, Courtney revealed she was spending time with Mzi “Zee” Dempers. They had drinks and did a little dancing too.

It turns out a whole lot more went down that night and over the weekend with the two pals, as well as another familiar face from the Below Deck family.

One thing that happened was Courtney showing off her fashion sense while she hopped on a motorcycle.

Courtney Veale in midriff top is motorcycle queen

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Courtney shared a picture of her sitting on a motorcycle in West Hollywood. The bike was not moving, while Courtney smiled from ear to ear.

Courtney opted for a casual yet cute look consisting of tan light knit pants and a matching long sleeve midriff top. She finished off the look with a pair of strappy black sandals, which she joked about in the caption.

“Looking through pics from last night,” she wrote, then added at the bottom, “Are my toes ok tho.”

Later Courtney used Instagram to give Below Deck Mediterranean fans a better look at her outfit from that night. The first picture revealed the midriff top crisscrossed in the middle.

There’s no question the outfit was stunning on Courtney, who even sported sunglasses in one of the images.

“Golden hour in la la land,” was the caption on her IG post.

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale and Zee Dempers LA adventure

Courtney also shared images from the rest of her trip, including her time with Zee. The two of them took a selfie while in a car to one of their destinations.

Another shot had Courtney rocking another gorgeous look as the sun hit her face. This time she opted for a black blazer-like mini-dress with a plunging neckline and strappy heels.

The last photo was a treat for Below Deck fans revealing that Zee and Courtney hung out with Below Deck Season 9 fan favorite Fraser Olender. Courtney wrote, “Fave people in one video,” on the snap from Fraser that she reshared.

Along with looking fabulous in Los Angeles and appearing on Below Deck Med, Courtney just launched her new business Coco Apparel.

Courtney Veale just made her Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 debut, and it’s good to have her back on the small screen.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.