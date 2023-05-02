Here’s why RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga was at the Met Gala

Melissa Gorga will have the Tre huggers fuming when they find out that she made it to the Met Gala and Teresa Giudice didn’t.

We’re not trying to start any more drama between the sisters-in-law; take that up with E! News, who invited the Envy by MG founder to the event.

Melissa didn’t exactly walk the red carpet alongside the movie stars who snagged an invite to fashion’s biggest night out. Instead, she was sitting pretty in the audience at the pre-show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joined a few other style-savvy Bravolebrities, including Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller, for the E! Live from the red carpet: Met Gala 2023.

The program, which aired on Monday night, featured a panel of people in the fashion industry getting a front-row view of the celebrities and breaking down all the fashion on the red carpet.

This year’s theme for the event was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — honoring the legacy of the late Chanel designer.

Melissa paid homage to the designer by rocking a chic black outfit for the big moment.

Here’s why Melissa Gorga was at the 2023 Met Gala

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was chosen by E! to sit in the audience alongside a few other Bravo stars during their live red carpet event, and Melissa teased the big moment on Instagram.

She posted a few photos from her trip to Manhatten while clad in a black babydoll-style dress with a high neckline, paired with strappy heels and a playful ponytail hairstyle.

“Met Gala Monday🖤 Thank you @eentertainment for including me @envybymg #metgala #rhonj 📸 @dkotinsky,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Melissa’s big sister, Lysa Simpson, captured the moment when it played out on TV and shared it on her Instagram Story.

The clip showed E! host Zuri Hall as she introduced the audience members saying, “I see some of our favorite Bravo stars in the audience,” as the camera panned to Melissa and a few others.

Melissa’s sister posted the snap and wrote, “Looking gorg sissy,” as the short snippet showed Melissa sitting pretty while sipping champagne.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga gets reviews about her Met Gala outfit

After sharing the fashionable photo online, Melissa’s Instagram followers were quick to comment.

“One thing @melissagorga gone do is serve us a 🔥 look 😍😍Baddest NJ Housewife period❤️,” said one Instagram user.

Another person wrote, “Stunning and Classy! Perfection!”

“Omg Melissa you’re killing it 😍😍😍,” added someone else.

However, not everyone loved the look, as one commenter felt the outfit fell flat for the Met Gala — likely not realizing that Melissa didn’t attend the gala.

“Missed the mark! You need to bring at the Met girl!!” wrote the critic.

Another commenter reiterated the sentiment and told the mom of three, “Step your game up!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.