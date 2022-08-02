Here’s why Rachel Recchia sent Hayden home on The Bachelorette

Hayden Markowitz is sent packing on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

As episode four of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette has now aired, more love and even more drama has occurred.

While the women have found connections with a few men, Rachel still felt inadequate and ignored on her group date.

Moreover, one of the men, Meatball, filled her in on some comments that were made by another one of the male suitors.

Not sitting right with him, Meatball felt Rachel needed to know what this guy had said about both her and Gabby.

When Rachel confronted this man, Hayden Markowitz, he, of course, denied making the comments, despite them being on camera.

But Rachel wasn’t putting up with any nonsense, and because she trusted Meatball and had a feeling Hayden was not telling the truth, she angrily sent him packing.

Hayden Markowitz was eliminated by Rachel Recchia due to harsh comments

On last night’s episode, it was revealed that the 29-year-old Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida, had said some pretty rude and unsettling comments about the women before the group had even arrived in France.

After hearing Hayden saying, “Neither Gabby or Rachel could ‘hold a candle” to his ex-girlfriend” and “I don’t see how any guy in here could be like ‘I’m f—kin’ marrying these girls,” Meatball let Rachel in on what was said.

Rachel Recchia confronted Hayden Markowitz after hearing what he said

Obviously, Rachel was in shock after hearing this information and immediately confronted Hayden about it.

Of course, Hayden denied saying those things, but Rachel could see right through him as she lividly stated, “I really feel like this is the end of my rope. I’m hitting road block after road block after road block, and I can’t keep doing it. I can’t really keep dealing with it. Can I walk you out?”

After hearing this from Rachel, Hayden didn’t even try to stay or show any emotion at all. Instead, he went with it and left.

Following that drama, host Jesse Palmer let the men know there would not be a cocktail hour, and they would be moving right into the rose ceremony.

Bachelor Nation is now wondering… Will Hayden publicly issue an apology via his Instagram page like Jacob Rapini did, or is he remorseful at all for the degrading comments he made?

Moreover, will Rachel be able to move forward with confidence and her group of men?

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.