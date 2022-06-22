Here’s why Peter Weber said no to Bachelor in Paradise

Peter Weber will not be on BIP. Pic credit: ABC

Peter Weber made his Bachelor franchise debut when he was loved by fans everywhere on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

However, while he finished third and fans were ecstatic to see him named The Bachelor for Season 24, that obsession soon diminished and Peter quickly became one of the least favorite leading men in the history of the show.

While Peter went 0-2 on finding love on both shows, he was about to try one more time and attempt to find love in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, due to disagreements with production, Peter will not make an appearance on the show for Season 8 of BIP.

Why Peter Weber will not be on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Peter had told them he had been all set to go to Mexico. He stated, “I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it. We just couldn’t agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to.”

In other words, Peter and production couldn’t come to terms with money and how much he would be paid to go on the show.

According to Peter the Pilot, he had made all of the other arrangements and was just waiting on the contract to go through. When it wasn’t what he wanted he backed out, despite having already taken a month off from United Airlines.

Peter claimed, “I had this month off to go out there and I was going to give it a shot. I honestly was. I always kept looking at that as like the one venue I hadn’t like really checked off yet or tried.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He went on to state, “I thought maybe [I could] give it one more try. But [ABC and I] ended up not being able to agree on anything and get out there. I feel everything happens for a reason, so it’s all good.”

Peter hoped to connect with a certain someone on BIP

Peter also revealed a little secret during his interview as he stated he wanted to go to Paradise because he was hoping a certain woman would be there.

He claimed, “There was someone. I’m not going to spill those names, but there was someone down there. That was the only reason that I was actually curious [about] going down there.”

Peter did, however, drop a hint that the woman he was hoping to connect with was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

He also discussed that after his fallout with his winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, his runner-up, Madison Prewett, another one of his contestants, Kelley Flanagan, and his fling with Hannah Brown, he needed to take a break from the dating scene.

However, Peter now feels like he is ready and at a good point right now, as he is happy and content with life and excited about the prospect of finding love again. Unfortunately, it won’t be on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, though.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.