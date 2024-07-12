Here’s why Chrissy Teigen has Below Deck stars and fans ‘screaming’

Below Deck superfan Chrissy Teigen has stars from the hit yachting franchise and fans praising her for her latest move.

Chrissy has never shied away from her love for the Below Deck family.

She and her husband, John Legend, are superfans of almost every Bravo show.

Chrissy channeled her inner yachtie the other day and turned her life into a version of Below Deck.

The model compared motherhood to that of a 3rd stew in the yachting world.

That’s right, Chrissy didn’t even give herself a chief stew title, and it’s beyond hilarious.

Chrissy Teigen shares hilarious video of her version of Below Deck

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy shared a video of her dressed as a stew and discussing her life as a yachtie. Instead of being on a yacht, she was home, and her kids were the demanding charter guests.

“I am in my eighth year of yachting,” Chrissy began, referring to how long she has been a mom. “I love my job. It’s the clients that are really tough to work with sometimes.”

A flip of the scene shows her son Miles and daughter Luna having meltdowns outside as Chrissy looks on terrified. Chrissy jumps into stew mode, requesting that toys be outside (immediately) and scolding someone for the slide not being up.

Those who watch Below Deck know those things are pivotal to the charter guests having a good time.

“Chrissy, Chrissy, John,” she says in a nod to the iconic Below Deck Med Season 4 line, “June, June, Hannah.”

After going through a preference sheet, Chrissy has a breakdown in the laundry like many Below Deck crew members have done on the show.

Chrissy even pokes fun at how charter guests are unhappy with the food, revealing her primary, Miles, was displeased with his jelly sandwich. Chrissy gets her daughter Esti in on the action in a too-cute-for-words moment.

Several more scenes show Chrissy playing 3rd stew to her demanding charter guests. Each pays homage to something that happened on Below Deck.

“You kind of have to do everything,” she said before adding, “For now I am happy. I am fine.”

The comments section of Chrissy’s IG post had many Below Deck stars and fans gushing over the footage.

Chrissy Teigen has Below Deck stars and fans ‘screaming’

John Legend quickly commented and asked his wife, “When did this happen? 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Andy Cohen plans to get contracts over to Chrissy ASAP, while Fraser Olender loved the video. Below Deck Med alum Malia White thought it was an accurate portrayal of yachting and Hannah Ferrier felt Chrissy deserved to be chief stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares wants Chrissy as a charter guest on the yachting franchise. Below Deck Med Season 9 star Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford was “screaming” at the footage.

Fun on Chrissy’s social media. Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

“So weird that’s exactly what my days look like lately 😭,” was Kate Chastain’s response.

Katie Flood from Below Deck Med joked about working in yachting, while her friend Courtney Veale and Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Daisy Kelliher gave Chrissy props for her portrayal of a yachtie.

More fun on Chrissy’s post. Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Fans of Below Deck and Chrissy also showed up with several remarks wanting another part to her parody.

Other fans were “screaming” at Chrissy, calling her “iconic” and giving her credit for being good at these kind of videos.

The fans love Chrissy Teigen. Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

There’s no question that Chrissy Teigen brings her A-game to social media. That was proven more than ever with her latest homage to one of her favorite shows, Below Deck.

The actress had the Below Deck family and fans in stitches over it. Here’s hoping we get a sequel.

