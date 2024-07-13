Here’s why Bachelor Nation wants to know if Susie Evans and Justin Glaze are engaged

Bachelor Nation wants to know if Susie Evans and Justin Glaze might have something to tell us.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums have been dating for several months now.

Rumors about their relationship started several weeks before they finally confirmed it.

Ever since, they’ve been inseparable and have been busy working on social media, influencing together with several couples’ ads.

Despite both of them competing in, and coming very close to winning, reality TV competitions where they were looking for love with other people, Justin and Susie seem to be the real deal.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now, Susie has done something that has her fans and followers wondering if the pair have taken another serious step in their relationship.

Did Justin Glaze pop the question?

If Justin did propose to Susie, we’re certain that the pair would find a special way to announce the news to their fans.

But a photo Susie recently posted on Instagram has everyone questioning if he did just that.

It’s an innocent enough photo of Susie holding both hands off to share her new manicure.

In the caption, she wrote, “Got my nails done and other girlie things to start my week off right.. But mentally, I’m at Soul Ties.”

With a ring visible on “that finger,” Susie’s followers ran to the comments section with a lot to say.

“Not me thinking you’re engaged,” one follower wrote.

Another said, “Thought you were engaged eyes immediately went to ring finger.”

Yet another said, “Oop girl I thought my guy put a ring on it.”

It’s probably just a ring. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

There were other comments about Soul Ties, which is a series that has been playing out on YouTube, and plenty of compliments on her dress.

Bachelor Nation wants to know if Susie and Justin are engaged. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

But overall, it seems that Susie’s Instagram followers were really hoping that this was an engagement post. Some even offered up their congratulations on the news we were really hoping for.

Susie and Justin’s dating timeline

Susie Evans and Justin Glaze were spotted exchanging some flirty words in October 2023, and that’s when dating speculation really picked up.

They actually met in November 2022 through friends, though they didn’t actually get romantic until the following year.

Despite the rumors, Justin and Susie denied anything romantic was going on, instead insisting they were just friends, but in January 2024, the pair came clean and upped the ante on the duo’s advertisements they had been making together and posting on social media.

Over the past few months, the pair have been basically inseparable, often showing up on each others’ social media in both casual and paid posts, proving to be one of the best and possibly the most successful when it comes to influencing after surviving their respective Bachelor Nation shows.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.