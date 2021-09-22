Here’s why 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Sumit is over his relationship with Jenny

The Other way viewers think that Sumit is over his relationship with Jenny now that it’s gotten complicated. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that since Sumit Singh is no longer living in a fantasy world with Jenny Slatten and now that things have gotten complicated, he is officially over it.

They think that he is uninterested in the relationship now that it has caused major inconvenience in his life and the lives of those around him.

Jenny and Sumit have been together for almost 10 years and have been trying to get married for the last three seasons of The Other Way. Many wrenches have been thrown into the success of their relationship, including Sumit’s arranged marriage and subsequent divorce, his mother’s claim that she would kill herself if Sumit married Jenny, and Jenny’s visa instability.

Critics think that Sumit is finally tired of the relationship and the work it requires to carry on and believes he is showing his disinterest with his actions.

The Other Way critics think that Sumit Singh is no longer interested in Jenny Slatten

A Reddit thread was started on the topic of Sumit’s wavering commitment to the relationship in a post that was titled, “Sumit was in love with the fantasy of Jenny, and now that she is his reality he no longer wants her.”

The thread originator went on to say, “I think when Sumit and Jenny first started dating (before she got to India) he really loved her, but not her as a person. He likely felt trapped by his culture and saw her as some angelic symbol of freedom that he could have in another life.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

They continued, “She was his alternate reality that he could escape to when he hated his wife or family. Now that she’s here with him in India the fantasy is gone and he now has to face the reality of marrying someone older than his own mother and having to become her carer in the somewhat near future. He doesn’t want to marry her and won’t marry her because he never truly intended [to].”

A Reddit thread was started highlighted Sumit possible disinterest in being with Jenny. Pic credit: @u/sno98006/Reddit.

More The Other Way viewers weighed in on Sumit Singh’s hesitations in his relationship with Jenny Slatten

Other Redditors offered their opinions on what changed in Sumit’s and Jenny’s relationship and why they think Sumit is not interested in the relationship anymore.

One person made the point, “If he really wanted to marry her, they would be married He is a user and is just stringing her along.”

Another made a prediction for the end of the season. They said, “Guess the storyline will end when she goes back to States.”

Someone else remarked, “Sumit was ‘in love’ with the memory [of] his exotic taboo partner that took his virginity in this bedroom all those years ago. Now he is a decade older and the fluttering butterfly feeling is gone and has an elderly [woman] he will very soon have to care for as a dependent and no amount of mediocre sex will make up for that level of commitment and sacrifice.”

Other Sumit critics weighed in on why they think Sumit will not marry Jenny. Pic credit: @u/sno98006/Reddit.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.