Here’s what Jasmine Pineda had to say about Alina getting fired from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

It has been a few weeks since TLC announced Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from the network, and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are finally hearing Jasmine Pineda’s viewpoints on Alina’s past actions and departure.

Jasmine was asked about Alina’s firing during an Instagram Q&A. She decided to take a more neutral stance on the topic, but her answer alluded to a stronger opinion that she might be keeping under wraps.

Jasmine Pineda speaks out about Alina Kozhevnikova’s firing from 90 Day Fiance

Jasmine decided not to engage fully with her true opinions on the situation of Alina Kozhevnikova getting fired over her past racist posts.

Instead, Jasmine used an old famous phrase that she heard from her mother to evade speaking on her true feelings.

When asked by a 90 Day Fiance fan on Instagram, “Thought on Alina getting fired.”

Jasmine responded, “My mother taught me that if you have nothing good to say is better to remain quiet (zipper mouth emoji).”

Jasmine Pineda took Gino Palazzolo back despite him sending nudes to his ex-sugar baby

Before the 90 Days viewers saw Jasmine fly into a rage after finding out from Gino’s ex-sugar baby that he had sent Jasmine’s nudes to her.

Gino tried to play dumb at first before he was confronted with evidence and ultimately admitted to the wrongdoing.

As consequence, Jasmine stormed into their hotel room later that night and berated him before pulling off his hat and exposing his head underneath which was something he had tried to keep well hidden up to that point.

The next day, however, Jasmine decided to forgive Gino and take him back because she was still in love with him. She did give the caveat that it would take time and positive action for her to trust him again.

Meanwhile, Gino’s ex-sugar baby Linzee Ryder gave an interview with 90 Day Fiance podcast The Fraudcast where she alleged it was a pattern of Gino’s to send revenge porn and that he had done it to her as well. Linzee also claimed that Jasmine incessantly harassed her after she warned her about Gino’s behavior to the point where she had to be blocked.

