Here’s what Gil Cuero would change about the MAFS experiment

The Married at First Sight experiment based in Houston ended with all five matches opting for divorce and with Season 14 approaching, viewers are hoping for a better success rate this time around.

Speaking to Lisa Alastuey on YouTube, Season 13 star Gil Cuero gave his insider opinion on what needs to change about the MAFS selection process for the show to produce more lasting matches.

Here’s what Gil Cuero would change about the Married at First Sight experiment

With even the experts calling this season’s results “unexpected,” the 35-year-old felt it had less to do with the criteria for the show and more about choosing people who are “realistic about what marriage is.”

“I don’t think it’s the formula that needs to be changed,” Gil replied in the video interview. “The biggest issue is the people.”

Elaborating on his point, the firefighter added, “A lot of people aren’t willing to change and they set these ridiculous standards that you know, not even if they created this person it would actually work out.”

Gil Cuero also reveals he has yet to start dating following his Married at First Sight experience

While Gil didn’t leave the franchise in a successful marriage with his appointed partner, Myrla Feria, he did leave the series as a fan favorite.

And despite gaining over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Gil also revealed he still hasn’t started dating.

Explaining that despite being blindsided and heartbroken, it’s hasn’t tainted his view of marriage and he’s taking time to heal through the MAFS experience.

“They say, you know, the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody and I feel like that is bogus,” Gil continued to describe in the interview. “I still want to be married so I want to make sure that I’m ready for my next relationship without bringing any baggage from my last relationship. So the best way to do that is to separate some time from when this all ended until I find my next person.”

With the upcoming experiment based in Boston starting next week, fans can only hope the season ends better than the last.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.