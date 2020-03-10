Here’s the story behind Hannah G’s unflattering photo and social media post

Hannah G competed on Colton Underwood’s season, but she didn’t find love until she went on Bachelor In Paradise.

It was there that fans saw a different side to her as she explored a couple of relationships.

She finally gave into Dylan Barbour’s desires to go on a date with her and the two have been inseparable ever since.

While the two are planning a future together, fans are seeing a funny and goofy side of her.

And one of those moments were captured in a photo and then shared on Twitter recently.

Hannah G’s photo sparked questions about Dylan Barbour

When an unflattering photo of Hannah G surfaced on her Twitter account, fans immediately guessed that Dylan had something to do with it.

hey I’m hannah and I just shat my pants pic.twitter.com/LE20vfb3AV — Hannah (@hannahg11) March 2, 2020

Some fans believed that Dylan had gone into her Twitter account, posted the photo of Hannah G, and written the caption, “hey I’m hannah and I just shat my pants.”

However, there is much more to the story. She posted the photo and the caption herself because she lost a bet.

Hannah had Manny MUA on her YouTube channel, where the two competed in what they called the Eyeshadow Challenge. Manny applied eye makeup on Dylan on one eye, while Hannah did it on the other. Dylan had to then choose the winner.

Manny chose to use the colors green, white, and gold for the competition. The outcome of the competition also played out on Twitter.

She never stood a chance — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) March 3, 2020

The video was posted on Hannah’s YouTube account and it’s called the Eyeshadow Challenge with Manny Mua.

Hannah G and Dylan just had an engagement party

Hannah G and Dylan are still going strong after Bachelor In Paradise — where the two got engaged.

They quickly became the fan-favorite couple and their proposal was captured as part of the finale of the show. The two could get married on the show in the future, but they have revealed that they aren’t rushing to the altar.

Right now, they aren’t even living in the same city. While Hannah is in Los Angeles, Dylan is in San Diego.

Despite getting engaged after only knowing each other for a few weeks, they are making it work. Hannah and Dylan recently hosted a lavish engagement party in Los Angeles — where they got all of their friends together. They also invited many of their Bachelor friends to the party.

Bachelor In Paradise returns this summer.