Sierra Jackson’s body glitter took center stage on this season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Sierra Jackson not only made waves when she dropped the bomb about Cassidy Timbrooks’ sidepiece to Season 26 lead Clayton Echard but her body glitter pretty much stole the show at every rose ceremony on The Bachelor.

Donning a signature shimmer that had Bachelor Nation commenting on her pictures asking where to get it, the 26-year-old from Texas opened up on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on the “concoction” she creates to achieve the look.

Here’s how to get Sierra’s body glitter look on The Bachelor

Dishing on her experience on the show to Bachelor Nation alums Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt, the hosts had to sneak in something that most viewers were wondering, what body glitter did Sierra use to achieve her gorgeous glow?

Calling it a “concoction”, The Bachelor contestant noted she mixed a few products to achieve the all-over luminance.

Starting with a moisturized base, she uses Diptyque’s Satin Oil for Body and Hair to spray a layer on her chest and shoulders.

Applying Fenty Beauty Body Lava, the recruiting coordinator explained, “I layer it all over me and I mix it with the oil.”

Taking another Rihanna product, she adds a second layer of dimension and dips a fan brush into Fenty’s Diamond Bomb highlighter for a final finishing touch.

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is proving to be one of its most drama-filled. While Cassidy’s sidepiece ultimately sent her home, her partner in crime, Shanae Ankney quickly rose up the ranks to Season 26’s most hated.

On the latest episode of the reality dating series, Shanae crashed the evening’s group date despite not being invited.

“When she showed up, I was, we all were like, ‘Wait, what’s the deal,’ you know? And it threw me off, and I didn’t know…none of us knew why she was there,” Jackson recounted later in the interview.

Declaring they thought it was going to be a good night since no drama ensued earlier, Sierra alongside fellow contestant Genevieve Parisi, decided to not say anything unless Clayton asked.

However, they were wrong as Shanae made a surprise appearance on the date, yelled at Genevieve to “keep her name out of her mouth,” and then proceeded to grab the day date football trophy and throw it into the bushes.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.