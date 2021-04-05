Here’s how the Jersey Shore cast celebrated Easter

Here’s how the stars of Jersey Shore celebrated Easter Pic credit: MTV

It’s no surprise to fans that the stars of Jersey Shore value quality time with their families and their loved ones and the Easter holiday is no exception.

While each cast member’s day looked slightly different depending on if they have children or not, each of the stars celebrated in their own special way.

Here’s a look at how each of the stars of Jersey Shore celebrated the Easter holiday.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spent Easter spoiling her three children

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off an adorable photo of her children and their giant Easter baskets.

Snooki shares her 8-year-old son Lorenzo, her 6-year-old daughter Giovanna, and her 1-year-old son Angelo with her husband Jionni LaValle.

The children looked happy in their pajamas as they hugged each other and smiled for the camera.

Deena Cortese celebrated her last Easter before the arrival of her son

Deena Cortese posed in a family photo with her husband Chris Buckner and their 2-year-old son CJ.

The three of them coordinated outfits as they wore different shades of blue.

Deena held her pregnant belly in the photo and reminded fans in her caption that it would be their last Easter celebrating as a family of three.

The couple is expecting another baby boy in May. They plan to name their newborn son Cameron and are excited to welcome him to their family.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino celebrated their last Easter before Baby Situation’s arrival

Deena Cortese wasn’t the only cast member who celebrated their last Easter before the arrival of a newborn.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino spent their last holiday as a couple before they welcome a baby boy of their own.

Their newborn, otherwise referred to as “Baby Situation” is due to arrive at the end of May.

Mike and Lauren shared their pregnancy news during the finale of part one of season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

After suffering a pregnancy loss shortly after Mike returned home from prison, the couple was ecstatic to celebrate the news with their castmates.

Lauren has updated fans throughout her pregnancy by sharing weekly photos and updates on her Instagram account. She and Mike have also created an Instagram page for their newborn son.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley had an Easter egg hunt for her children and family

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley has made it clear that her children are her number one priority.

She shared a video of her son Greyson and her daughter Meilani as they ran around the yard hunting for Easter eggs. Jenni shares her two children with her ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Jenni recently became engaged to her boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello and noted how he has been really great to her and her kids. Zack also spent the holiday celebrating with Jenni and her family.

Pauly DelVecchio spent time doing motorcyle stunts on Easter

Pauly DelVecchio shared Instagram videos while he performed stunts on his motorcycle this Easter Sunday.

Pauly recently became serious with his girlfriend Nikki Hall and it looks like the two of them had some quality time together over the holiday when he was done riding.

Nikki, who often posts videos and photos of her home cooked meals, posted a live video from Pauly’s home.

Nikki answered fan’s questions as she cooked pineapple chicken for the two of them. Pauly also made an appearance in the video.

Pauly D performs stunts on his motorcycle on Easter Sunday Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino spent time working out by the pool on Easter

Vinny Guadagnino, who is one of the few Jersey Shore stars who does not have children, spent his holiday doing the things that he loves.

Otherwise known as the “Keto Guido” Vinny shared a video of himself working out by the pool as well as a pancake recipe he had made.

Vinny Guadagnino spent time exercising by the pool on Easter Sunday Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino shares his pancakes Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick spent time with her cats on Easter

Angelina Pivarnick did not post any family photos on Easter Sunday but she did share a photo of her cats.

Rumors have spread recently that there was trouble going on in her marriage to Chris Larangeira. Fans speculated that since neither of them has shared photographs of them together on social media in quite some time, that something may have happened.

Angelina’s Easter post could further draw attention to the rumors as there was no sign of Chris on her social media.

It’s quite possible that Angelina has chosen to keep her marriage more private. Still, the picture of her cats could definitely cause additional speculation that something is not right between her and Chris.

Angelina Pivarnick spends time with her cats on Easter Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Ronnie-Ortiz Magro celebrated his daughter’s birthday on Easter

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Saffire Matos spent their holiday celebrating his daughter Ariana’s birthday.

Ronnie shares Ariana with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. Ariana splits time between the two of them and Ronnie often shares photos of their quality time together.

He shared a post of Ariana in an adorable dress in front of a birthday sign. He also shared videos of the celebration to his Instagram stories.

Ronnie Magro celebrates his daughter’s birthday on Easter Sunday Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Whether they celebrated with their family or took some time for themselves, each Jersey Shore cast member enjoyed their Easter holiday in a way that was special to them.

The cast reportedly finished filming the second half of season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently but MTV has yet to release an air date.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.