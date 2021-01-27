Jen Harley takes aim at Ronnie Magro’s new girlfriend Saffire Matos Pic credit: MTV

Ronnie Magro recently became Instagram official with his new girlfriend Saffire Matos but it didn’t take long for the drama to start.

Ronnie has posted several pictures of himself and Saffire on social media and the couple has appeared to be happy.

Ronnie isn’t the only one who’s moved on to find happiness. Jen Harley recently shared photos of her new boyfriend named Joe.

While some fans wondered if their overly affectionate Instagram photos were a way to make each other jealous, it’s been a relief to see that both Ronnie and Jen have moved on to seemingly more peaceful and happy relationships.

The peace between Ronnie and Jen seemed to be short-lived, however, as Jen recently stirred up drama with Ronnie’s new girlfriend.

Jen took aim at Saffire in her Instagram stories after she warned fans she was ready to spill some serious tea.

Jen calls out Saffire

Saffire has apparently done a few things that have gotten under Jen’s skin lately.

Jen mentioned how Saffire posed in photos with her and Ronnie’s daughter Ariana and created fake accounts to troll on her page. In a string of Instagram stories, Jen called Saffire out for her behavior.

Jen took a screen shot of one of the alleged fake account comments and captioned it with the words, “This girl is non stop all in my mans dm all on our page for a month now the obsession is real.”

Jen screenshot a photo of an alleged fake account she believes Saffire created Pic credit:@jennharley/Instagram

The next photo Jen shared was a screen shot from Saffire’s own Instagram which showed her posing with Ariana. Jen took a dig at Saffire’s lash technician job and called her a “lashy loser.”

Jen screenshot a photo of Saffire posing with Ariana Pic credit:@jennharley/Instagram

Saffire messages Jen’s boyfriend

As if the fake accounts and poses with her daughter weren’t enough to make Jen mad, Saffire allegedly sent Jen’s boyfriend Joe several DM’s.

Jen shared screenshots of Saffire’s alleged messages. In the first one, Saffire accused Jen and Joe of being obsessed with her.

Jen shares screenshots of Saffire’s alleged DM’s to Joe. Pic credit:@jennharley/Instagram

The other screenshots showed Saffire supposedly telling Joe that he would never see Ariana again. Jen was furious that she would try to determine who could be around her daughter and who could not.

Jen shares screenshots of Saffire’s alleged DM’s to Joe Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jen shares screenshots of Saffire’s alleged DM’s to Joe Pic credit:@jennharley/Instagram

It’s unclear whether Jen’s accusations are true or not. Ronnie and Saffire have yet to respond.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.