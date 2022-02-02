Here’s how Sarah Jessen’s husband Sean Naso reacted to rumors he cheated with Juliana Custodio

90 Day Fiance viewers previously celebrated the relationship between Sarah Jessen and her ex-husband’s new wife, Juliana Custodio. Pic credit: TLC

While Sarah Jessen and her ex-husband Michael Jessen were once commended for quarantining together with their new respective spouses, a lot has changed in a year.

Michael and his second wife, Juliana Custodio’s love story was featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance but sadly after less than two years of marriage, the couple ultimately decided to divorce.

Michael called their relationship a casualty of the pandemic and it was revealed only a month later that the Brazilian model was expecting her first child.

Rumors swirled that Juliana cheated on Michael with Sarah’s husband, hop hop artist, Sean Naso but the 25-year-old recently took to social media to prove she has the evidence that her boyfriend, Ben Obscura is the father of her unborn child.

As for Sarah’s new husband, he had a different response to the allegations.

Here’s how Sean Naso reacted to rumors he cheated with 90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio

Thrown into drama was Sarah’s current partner, Sean Naso. While Sean and Juliana worked together on a music video, it also happened to feature Love & Hip Hop star, Amina Buddafly.

The South American beauty is seen riding passenger side as Naso drives an antique convertible down the palm tree-lined streets of Los Angeles.

Sparking rumors the 90 Day Fiance star cheated on Michael with Sean, Sean took to social media to send his own message.

“I’m done trying to make everyone happy. It’s impossible. So I’m gonna do me,” Naso wrote as a caption to a photo of the video shoot. “I don’t particularly care if u like me but I do hope you enjoy the music.”

After uploading the post, he also followed the message with a selfie.

Captured by Starcasm, he added, “Say what you want to say I don’t care I’m gonna go chase my dreams.”

Juliana Custodio recently revealed she no longer has a friendship with Sarah Jessen

While Juliana and Sarah were once praised for their close relationship, the 25-year-old revealed she no longer has a friendship with Michael’s first wife.

Revealing that Sarah didn’t bring out the best in her on her Instagram stories, the runway model added, “I wish them all the happiness in the world.”

Since leaving Michael, the TLC personality has moved on from the US and is currently living in London.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.