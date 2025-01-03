Here’s how Melissa Gorga made her mark on a new Netflix reality show

There’s a new reality TV show on the block, Selling the City, and we’re banking on a successful first season for the Netflix show.

We haven’t tuned in yet, but the cast is already making smart business moves, taking advice from none other than Melissa Gorga.

It’s fair to say the brunette beauty knows a thing or two about reality TV success, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a fan favorite among the Housewives franchise.

Melissa has been on the show since Season 3 and has been a full-time cast member for over a decade.

Say what you want about the Jersey girl, but don’t call her a gatekeeper because Melissa gave “great advice” to the Netflix rookies when they met.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent interview, some of the women shared exactly what the RHONJ star told them before filming started on their new show.

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga gives ‘great advice’ to budding Netflix stars

In case you didn’t know, a new real estate show just dropped on Netflix, so that should tell you what we’ll be doing this weekend.

The show revolves around a team of stylish New Yorkers hustling to make multimillion-dollar deals while still finding time to stir up plenty of drama.

Melissa knows a thing or two about that and when the cast gathered for an interview with Page Six’s Virtual RealiTea hosts, Danny Murphy and Evan Real, they mentioned the RHONJ star.

Cast member Gisselle Meneses Nunez, who is friends with the sprinkle cookie queen on Instagram, confessed that the Bravo star gave them “great advice.”

“She just told us, I think, to be authentic, to keep it real, and, you know, not to be afraid,” said Gisselle.

Another cast member, Eleanora Srugo, also said Melissa told them to “have fun with it.”

The Selling the City stars had dinner with Melissa, Rachel Fuda, and Margaret Josephs when the close-knit trio gathered to celebrate the 100th episode of RHONJ.

“We were like, ‘Wow, that’s insane,'” said Gisselle, noting that at the time, they were just about to start filming the show’s first season.

Selling the City is a spinoff of Selling Sunset

If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset, then you’ll want to tune in to Selling the City, the latest spinoff in the franchise.

The show centers around one of the largest real estate brokerages in New York, Douglas Elliman, and his team of savvy agents.

The cast includes Jade Chan, Eleanora Srugo, Abigail Godfrey, Gisselle Meneses Nunez, Taylor Middleton, Justin Tuinstra, and Jordyn Taylor.

You’ll also recognize Steve Gold, a former cast member on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, which aired for nine seasons.

Selling the City is now streaming on Netflix.