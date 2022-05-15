Here is the reality series that Bobby Bones quit American Idol for

Bobby Bones on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When American Idol arrived on ABC after Fox canceled it, there were some major changes, with Ryan Seacrest the only on-screen character to return.

The judges changed to Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, and there was a full-time mentor in Bobby Bones.

After American Idol taped its auditions last year, the news came that Bobby Bones was leaving the show. Bobby said there was nothing bad in the separation, but he had a new reality show he was working on that had a non-compete clause, so he had to leave American Idol.

We now know what that show was.

Bobby Bones new reality show confirmed

Bobby Bones never said what the new show was when he announced he was leaving American Idol, only that it was taking place in Costa Rica.

“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet. So I’m going to chill for a bit. But it’s a really good show,” Bobby said at the time. “And some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season. My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years.”

We now know that the show he left American Idol for is called Snake in the Grass and will air on USA Network. While American Idol is on ABC, USA Network is owned by NBC/Universal.

The news broke thanks to a press release from NBC/Universal.

“USA Network pushes human nature to the limits with the new competition series Snake in the Grass. This action-packed social experiment is hosted by national radio and television personality Bobby Bones.”

“Each episode will feature four strangers who are dropped into the wild with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the team must figure out which one of them is the Snake – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.”

It sounds like a mix of the recent celeb survival show, Beyond The Edge and the cooking show Rat in the Kitchen.

Bobby Bones talks new reality series

Bobby Bones took to Instagram to discuss the new reality series, which he referred to as a “social experiment.”

“Gotta new social experiment show that will be on Peacock/USA Network. And it’s Coming in the next few months. I spent over a month living in Costa Rica shooting it. 100k every episode,” he wrote.

He compared it to taking the board game Clue and mixing it with The Mole, Survivor, and a true-crime podcast.

“Can’t wait to share more details. But, welp, I don’t know exactly when it’s coming out either. But soon or they wouldn’t have announced it today!”

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.