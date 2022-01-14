American Idol announces how it will replace Bobby Bones as mentor in 2022

The American Idol judges. Pic credit: ABC

The news broke shockingly at the start of the year that American Idol mentor Bobby Bones was leaving the show before the 20th season.

With the new season arriving in February, that caused a lot of fans to wonder how the show planned to replace Bones.

He had an important role as an in-house mentor, helping all the singing hopefuls find their voice and sound on the show.

Now, Ryan Seacrest has mentioned how the show might be working around the loss of Bones at this late stage of the game.

Bobby Bones leaving American Idol before Season 20

Bobby Bones revealed he was leaving American Idol on January 1, 2022.

This was only two months before the premiere on Season 20, but while he was just telling fans then, it is expected that he let American Idol know long before this.

Bobby left American Idol for another show, one that he said the network hadn’t announced yet. He was in Costa Rica to film that show.

“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet. So I’m going to chill for a bit. But it’s a really good show,” Bones said. “And some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season. My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years.”

So, what will American Idol do without Bobby Bones as the mentor?

How American Idol will replace Bobby Bones

There is a chance former American Idol contestants could return to help mentor the young singers.

However, at the moment, there is no one person who will replace Bobby Bones as the mentor.

“There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition,” executive producer Michaels Wolflick told Deadline.

”Lots of those familiar faces America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season, and we’re really excited to give back.”

Longtime host Ryan Seacrest told Deadline he doesn’t know who will be back, but he has some on his dream list.

“In terms of the contestants, I want to see every one of them come back, way back from the beginning,” Seacrest told Deadline.

”I remember a moment with Clay and Ruben, I want to see Carrie again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moments of success and challenge.”

American Idol premieres on Sunday night, February 27, at 8/7c on ABC.