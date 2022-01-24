Heather Gay hits back at Mary Cosby for taking shots at reality TV after ditching RHOSLC reunion

Heather has some advice for Mary following her RHOSLC exit. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Gay hits back at Mary Cosby for taking shots at reality TV after Mary ditched The Real Housewives Season 2 reunion earlier this month.

The drama surrounding RHOSLC has been off the charts the past couple of weeks. Mary has been front and center for a lot of it, especially since she is no longer a cast member on the show. Andy Cohen confirmed Mary quit the Bravo show as filming for Season 3 began.

There’s no love lost between Heather and Mary, that’s for sure. Now Heather is speaking out on Mary trashing talking reality television since she is no longer a part of it.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a virtual fan asked Heather’s thoughts on Mary slamming reality television.

“I need to know what you think of Mary’s Instagram posts calling out toxic reality TV,” the fan wanted to know.

Andy remarked that he must have missed that before Heather gave her honest opinion on the subject.

“I thought Mary, I mean go out high, go out on a high. Don’t, don’t sully what you’ve done on reality TV by, you know, disregarding it,” Heather spilled.

What did Mary Cosby say about reality TV after ditching the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion?

Days after news broke that Mary had bailed on the reunion show, she used Instagram to trash talk reality television.

Mary declared that “reality TV lowers IQ and increases rudeness” before sharing a quote from Dr. Marcia Sirota.

“Reality TV is junk food for our brain, and in the same way that junk food rots our teeth and makes us sick, bad reality TV rots our brain and makes us rude,” read the quote.

A second slide in the Instagram post discussed the negative impact reality television has on kids, especially when it comes to “bullying, aggressive behavior, and unhealthy competition.” The Instagram post has been deleted.

However, Twitter account @BrightlyAgain captured it.

Other RHOSLC drama plaguing the show includes speculation Jen Shah was fired from the show and Jennie Nguyen’s controversial social media posts that have resurfaced.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.