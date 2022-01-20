Mary Cosby finally addressed her absence from the RHOSLC reunion as filming for Season 3 commenced without her

Mary Cosby spoke out about her decision not to attend the RHOSLC reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby spoke via Twitter Spaces with Crazy About Bravo to finally break her silence on why she ditched The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

RHOSLC star Mary Cosby finally revealed why she didn’t attend the reunion to hash out tensions and have the final say on her narrative. She also shed light on why she is so sour and commented on her disdain for being labeled.

Mary Cosby detailed why she didn’t attend the RHOSLC reunion after a long silence

Mary spoke on the subject of her absence from the RHOSLC union during an interview. While she didn’t say too much, what she did say painted the picture of her reasons for staying away.

Mary said, “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided.”

She went on to conjecture what she thought would be brought up and said, “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”

“This guy” who she is referring to is her ex-church member Cameron Williams who tried to expose Mary’s church as a cult and Mary and her husband as manipulative figures after he gave $300k to her church. He was shown during Season 2 and has since passed away.

Mary also went on the offensive and brought up labels that have been put on her when she questioned, “I mean, how many titles did they put on me?”

She continued, “I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman.”

Andy Cohen had talked to Mary on New Year’s Eve and relayed during his radio show that he, “got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

Mary had a hard time handling the way Whitney came at her during the white outfit dinner. Pic credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby has faced a lot of controversy on the RHOSLC

Mary has been accused of running a cult where her congregation revers her as God, a claim which Mary has denied. It has also been said that she uses manipulative tactics to get money from the people who worship with her church, which was backed up by Cameron Williams but RHOSLC fans haven’t heard a rebuttal from Mary about that accusation.

Mary’s marriage to her step-grandfather has also been a hot topic and the center of some negative attention.

The way that Mary treats the other women in the RHOSLC has also been widely discussed as she has made some culturally prejudicial remarks on several occasions.

With Mary making an exit from the show, a large dramatic element has been taken away. But as RHOSLC fans know there will be plenty of drama to replace her.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.