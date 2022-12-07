Have Johnny DePhillipo and Nick Viall squashed their Bachelor in Paradise podcast drama?

Johnny DePhillipo and Nick Viall spent some time together at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/ABC

While Bachelor Nation was thinking Nick Viall and Johnny DePhillipo had some serious beef, the two were hanging out together at the People’s Choice Awards last night.

Following Johnny and Victoria Fuller’s toxic breakup after getting engaged on the Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise finale, Victoria got together with Greg Grippo and announced it to the world during the show’s reunion two weeks back.

In their first podcast appearance as a couple, Victoria and Greg were guests on Nick Viall’s podcast last week, where Victoria revealed her side of the story in regard to her breakup with Johnny.

Nick took to social media in an attempt to get Johnny to appear on his podcast as well, but Johnny denied the offer — with a side of shade.

Since then, BIP fans have thought the two were somewhat enemies, especially since Victoria is close friends with Nick and his girlfriend Natalie.

However, during Tuesday night’s PCAs, Nick and Johnny took to Instagram to let their fans know that although there may still be some lingering negative feelings, the two are on good terms.

Nick Viall and Johnny DePhillipo joke about their podcast drama

Nick first took to his Instagram Story with a photo of Johnny sitting next to him at the table. With Johnny looking suave in a velvet blue suit jacket, Nick wrote, “My Table partner @johnnydephillipo,” with an accompanying heart-eyes emoji.

Pic credit: @johnnydephillipo/Instagram

Johnny later reposted the photo to his own Story and added the text, “Isn’t this funny.”

Nick also shared a photo to his feed of him, his girlfriend, and Johnny posing for a mirror selfie. Nick labeled himself as “Switzerland” in his caption, meaning he is not taking anyone’s side in the messy situation.

The three continued to have a bit of fun in the comments section of the photo, with Natalie commenting that she is still “Team Victoria.”

“you would be,” Johnny commented back.

Johnny also clarified to Nick that although they may be friends and Nick is not taking Victoria’s side per-say, he is still not going on his podcast.

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

And, although Johnny may have shattered Nick’s dreams by refusing to appear on The Viall Files, Nick still gassed him up by telling his followers, “Update.. Johnny is hot and his dms are open.”

It’s been a wild ride to keep up with, but it seems as if the two are on good terms and simply playing around with one another.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Johnny DePhillipo shades Nick Viall’s podcast

Shortly after Victoria and Greg appeared on Nick’s podcast, Nick put out feelers to see if Johnny would go on to give his side of the story.

Johnny partook in an Instagram Story Q&A, where he was asked by a fan if he would go on the podcast next, to which he replied, “Idk. If I learned one thing from BIP. The math isn’t adding up.”

Nick then reposted a screenshot of Johnny’s answer with his own text on top. “@johnnydephillipo I’ll ask you questions and we can let everyone else do the math for us,” he wrote. “It will be fun.”

To drag out the drama even further, Johnny reposted Nick’s repost with the song Stop Lyin’ by Kevin Gates playing in the background — conveniently showcasing the lyric, “Own up to your bulls**t.”

Fans can stay tuned to see if Johnny ever caves and shows up on Nick’s podcast after all.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.