Harry on Below Deck Down Under suffers serious injury: Will he have to leave the show?

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 Episode 3 preview reveals that Harry Van Vilet endures a severe injury.

The injury might cause the deckhand’s season to end just as it’s beginning.

Injuries on Below Deck are part of the job, and each season seems to bring a new one that puts a crew’s future on the show in jeopardy.

This time around, it’s fan-favorite Harry, and he’s hurt badly.

In the preview for Below Deck Down Under, viewers see a glimpse of Harry screaming for help.

A sneak peek at tonight’s episodes teases things are not looking good for Harry.

What happens to Harry on Below Deck Down Under?

In the footage, Harry’s hoisting a jet ski onto the yacht when he suddenly screams bloody murder. Seriously, the deckhand is hurt, and Captain Jason Chambers immediately becomes concerned.

The captain jumps into action while we hear screams from Harry in the water.

“Production, we have an issue with Harry on the jet ski at the moment,” Captain Jason says, breaking the fourth wall before jumping on the tender to get the deckhand.

Harry can’t move as he’s grabbing his thumb or what’s left of it. There’s blood gushing out of the wound, so warning: it’s gory.

The doctor checks out Harry

Once Captain Jason gets Harry safely back on deck, he immediately calls for a doctor to come to the yacht.

Meanwhile, Harry, in severe pain, has Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros get him some ice.

“I f**king crushed my thumb,” Harry tells her, trying to fight back tears.

Marina does her best to keep Harry calm, grabbing him some water and ensuring he will be fine. When the doctor arrives, they move Harry down to the crew mess as word of his injury spreads.

In the crew mess, Harry explains to Chief Stew Lara Rigby how he got hurt while the doctor works to stop the bleeding. Things go from bad to worse as Harry’s blood pressure becomes a serious concern for the doctor.

Lara sits beside Harry to console and calm him down, but worry over his injury mounts. Again, there’s another shot of the injury, and it’s really gruesome because he literally crushed his thumb.

If Harry can’t use his thumb, it will make his job very challenging. However, Harry is a trooper, so we doubt this will end this season.

After all, as Monsters and Critics reported, Harry has a burgeoning romance with Brianna Duffield. The trailer teases their boatmance brings the drama on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, which means Harry isn’t going anywhere.

Make sure to tune in to see what happens to Harry.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.