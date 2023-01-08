Harry Hamlin weighs in on Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit, ‘time to move on’

Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, shared his thoughts on her leaving the RHOBH franchise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna made major headlines when it was announced that she’d be walking away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise.

After eight seasons with the hit Bravo show, Lisa has decided Season 12 would be her last.

Although some may be surprised by her exit, longtime fans of the show saw just how taxing the last season was for the former soap star.

Not only were tensions bubbling over with her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, but Lisa also suffered the devastating loss of her mother during filming.

With all the drama, some would say it was about time to have her walk away.

One of Lisa’s greatest supporters recently weighed in with their thoughts on her departure.

Harry Hamlin, Lisa’s husband, shared his thoughts on watching his wife leave the franchise after many years.

RHOBH husband Harry Hamlin shares thoughts on Lisa Rinna’s exit

As the couple attended the premiere of Harry’s latest film, 80 for Brady, he spoke with People about Lisa’s transition out of RHOBH.

“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years,” he told the outlet. “I think she took it as far as she could take it.”

Forever in his wife’s corner, Harry added, “She elevated the show.”

He continued to note that, for Lisa and their family, it was “time to move on” from the show.

Speaking on her own experience with the hit Bravo franchise, Lisa previously told people she was “grateful” for her time and echoed Harry’s sentiments that she’s “excited for what is to come.”

Other celebs weigh in on Lisa’s RHOBH departure

It’s clear that Harry isn’t the only one impacted by Lisa’s exit from the Real Housewives franchise.

In fact, comedian and fellow actor Michael Rapaport indicated he was “devastated” to hear the news.

As if the simple note of being devastated wasn’t enough, Michael made an entire TikTok video dedicated to his sadness at finding out Lisa wouldn’t return for another season.

Other personalities also shared their wishes when Lisa posted on Instagram about her “good run.”

“GOAT ❤️ Love you Lisa. 😘😘😘,” Erika Jayne wrote in the post’s comment section.

RHONY alum Dorinda Medley added, “Say it isn’t so!!!!!😢❤️.”

Yet another former Housewife from the Atlanta franchise, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, wrote, “We ❤️ you”

There was clearly no shortage of love for Lisa as she moves on to her next venture.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.