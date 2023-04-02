Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar’s daughter is ‘so sweet’

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple married in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, a little girl, on Christmas Day 2022.

Brynley Noelle Duggar arrived a few weeks early but has been doing well since her dramatic entrance.

A few days ago, Brynley celebrated hitting her three-month milestone and smiled big for the occasion.

Hannah captioned the post, “Three wonderful months with this happy little girl of ours! 🫶🏼 #brynleynoelle”

There’s no doubt that Brynley Noelle is a “happy little girl.”

Counting On fans gush over Brynley Noelle Duggar

Hannah Wissmann’s share of her baby girl racked up over 7,000 likes and over 100 comments.

Many gushed over how “sweet” Brynley Noelle looked, especially with those cheeks.

The baby girl wore a little pink dress, a headband, and ivory-colored socks. She also had a wooden circle that read “three months” in her lap.

Her smile was contagious, and her blue eyes shined. With little hair, the headband was able to stay in place perfectly.

One follower wrote, “The cheeks 🥹”

Another said, “That sweet girl!!!! She is the cutest! 😍😍😍”

Many others agreed that Brynley Noelle and her cheeks were “sweet.”

Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissman kept their relationship a secret

Counting On viewers didn’t have a chance to get to know Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Wissmann. Their relationship was heavily speculated, but the show was canceled in 2021 after another Josh Duggar scandal took the second show down.

It was believed that Jana Duggar was in a courtship with Hannah’s older brother, Stephen Wissmann. That wasn’t the case, though. She was likely Jeremiah’s chaperone when he visited Nebraska to visit his girl.

They became engaged and married just three months later. Jeremiah got married almost one year after his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar. Despite marrying in different years, their children were born seven months apart in 2022.

Hannah and Jeremiah haven’t shared much about their life, except they live in a fifth wheel. The couple worked to renovate it while she visited Arkansas before the wedding so that it would be ready once they married in March 2022. They caught some flak from followers for not living in a traditional home, but Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lived in a similar setup following their marriage.

It seems they are happy together and building a family with the rest of the married Duggar siblings.